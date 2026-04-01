Programs
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High-net-worth clients are important for your practice. Learn how to ensure your business can meet their needs with our program, "Crafting a Higher Performing Practice".December 4, 2023
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Client Service How to keep your best clients
Invesco Global ConsultingIt's not the clients you win; it's the clients you keep. Our business-building program, The Golden Hour, shares how to use a “golden” touch to help you keep at-risk clients.November 2, 2023
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Invesco Global Consulting How to demonstrate your worth to your clients
Invesco Global ConsultingClients need to know your value. Learn the words that resonate with them, particularly when talking about fees and your value and conducting client reviews, in our program.July 17, 2024