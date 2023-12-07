Invesco

New business development

Resources designed to help you generate referrals from clients and centers of influence; present your value in a clear, compelling and client-centric manner; and drive net new assets

new business development

Programs

  • New Business Development
    Business%20team%20at%20the%20meeting
    New Business Development

    Compelling conversations

    By Invesco Global Consulting

    Invesco Global Consulting shares strategies built for creating compelling conversations that motivate clients into action.

  • New Business Development
    Casual%20business%20meeting
    New Business Development

    How to ask for referrals

    By Invesco Global Consulting

    Referrals could be a good source of new clients, but you may be apprehensive about asking for them. Get a research-based approach in our business-building program, “Preferrals.”

  • Client Service
    Muslim%20businesswoman%20addressing%20the%20audience%20in%20a%20conference%20
    Client Service

    How to tell your story to prospective clients

    By Invesco Global Consulting

    To win new business, your story needs to be concise, compelling, and consistent, and told with conviction and skill. Learn how to do that in our "How to tell your story to prospective clients" program.

  • New Business Development
    Boardroom%20presenting
    New Business Development

    Refine your client presentation skills

    By Invesco Global Consulting

    Our Boardroom Presenting program helps financial professionals create and execute clear, concise, compelling, and coordinated client presentations.

  • New Business Development
    The%20Referral%20Code
    New Business Development

    Build strategic partnerships to help drive referrals

    By Invesco Global Consulting

    Estate attorneys and accountants likely have clients that you’d like too. Learn how to partner with them for pipelines to high-net-worth referrals in our Referral Code program.

Insights

For your practice

success failure

Start the conversation.

To learn more about Invesco Global Consulting services and resources, you can contact us here. 

Start the conversation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

When you interact with us, we may collect information about you which constitutes personal data under applicable laws and regulations. Our privacy notice explains how we use and protect your personal data.