Compelling conversations
Invesco Global Consulting shares strategies built for creating compelling conversations that motivate clients into action.
How to ask for referrals
Referrals could be a good source of new clients, but you may be apprehensive about asking for them. Get a research-based approach in our business-building program, “Preferrals.”
How to tell your story to prospective clients
To win new business, your story needs to be concise, compelling, and consistent, and told with conviction and skill. Learn how to do that in our "How to tell your story to prospective clients" program.
Refine your client presentation skills
Our Boardroom Presenting program helps financial professionals create and execute clear, concise, compelling, and coordinated client presentations.
Build strategic partnerships to help drive referrals
Estate attorneys and accountants likely have clients that you’d like too. Learn how to partner with them for pipelines to high-net-worth referrals in our Referral Code program.
