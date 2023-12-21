New Business Development

How to ask for referrals

Invesco Global Consulting
Invesco Global Consulting
Casual business meeting

Key takeaways

The challenge

1

Referrals may be the best source of new clients, but you may be apprehensive about asking for them.

Our solution

2

Our research-based approach uses a low-risk offer to help friends, colleagues, and family members.

Our program

3

“Preferrals,” our business-building program, is built to teach you how to ask and receive referrals.

The challenge: Asking for referrals

You don’t get referrals if you don’t ask, but asking may damage your client relationships. Not asking isn’t good for business. Consider this: Nearly 90% of new clients come from referrals.1 Yet, 88% of financial professionals say they didn’t ask their clients for a referral.2

Our solution: “Preferrals”

Our business-building program, “Preferrals” uses a research-based approach in an effort to transform an outdated and potentially harming referral method into a low-risk offer to help friends, colleagues, and family members. You’ll learn:

1. Why common approaches don’t work
Understand why the typical mainstream methods can actually harm your practice.

2. A sequence to follow
A research-based method built to help you be successful in winning referrals without the awkwardness of asking.

3. Social prospecting methods
A way to make you and your friends comfortable and to clearly communicate that you’re available if they ever need help.

Learn more

  • 1

    Source: R.A. Prince & Associates, Inc., January 2021 study of 478 financial professionals. Used with permission. (89.7% of new clients come from referrals.)
  • 2

    Source: R. A. Prince & Associates, Inc., January 2013 study of 338 financial professionals with an income between $200,000 and $500,000 after expenses and before taxes. Used with permission. (88.1% of financial professionals say they did not ask their clients for a referral.)

Practice Management Center

Research, tools, and resources designed to help you benchmark your practice, build a reliable pipeline of new clients, generate efficiencies, and build your clients’ confidence.

success failure

Start the conversation.

To learn more about Invesco Global Consulting services and resources, you can contact us here. 

Start the conversation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

When you interact with us, we may collect information about you which constitutes personal data under applicable laws and regulations. Our privacy notice explains how we use and protect your personal data.