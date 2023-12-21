How to ask for referrals

Enhance your business
Grow your practice, optimize your team’s performance, and drive efficiencies in a complex environment with our research-based programs.
Referrals may be the best source of new clients, but you may be apprehensive about asking for them.
Our research-based approach uses a low-risk offer to help friends, colleagues, and family members.
“Preferrals,” our business-building program, is built to teach you how to ask and receive referrals.
You don’t get referrals if you don’t ask, but asking may damage your client relationships. Not asking isn’t good for business. Consider this: Nearly 90% of new clients come from referrals.1 Yet, 88% of financial professionals say they didn’t ask their clients for a referral.2
Our business-building program, “Preferrals” uses a research-based approach in an effort to transform an outdated and potentially harming referral method into a low-risk offer to help friends, colleagues, and family members. You’ll learn:
1. Why common approaches don’t work
Understand why the typical mainstream methods can actually harm your practice.
2. A sequence to follow
A research-based method built to help you be successful in winning referrals without the awkwardness of asking.
3. Social prospecting methods
A way to make you and your friends comfortable and to clearly communicate that you’re available if they ever need help.
Research, tools, and resources designed to help you benchmark your practice, build a reliable pipeline of new clients, generate efficiencies, and build your clients’ confidence.
"Preferrals" is based on Invesco Global Consulting's work with R.A. Prince & Associates, Inc., Advantage Coaching & Training, Cerulli Associates and Invesco Global Consulting I-dials language testing with Maslansky + Partners . Invesco Distributors, Inc. is affiliated with none of R.A. Prince & Associates, Inc., Advantage Coaching & Training, Cerulli Associates, Cerulli Inc. or Maslansky + Partners.
Invesco Global Consulting programs are for illustrative, informational and educational purposes. We make no guarantee that participation in any programs or utilization of their content will result in increased business for any financial professional.
It is important to remember that any outside business activity including referral networks be conducted in accordance with your firm's policies and procedures. Should you have any questions on these programs, please consult your branch manager and/or compliance representative for additional information.
It is important to remember that social media activities must be conducted in accordance with your firm’s policies and procedures. Before proceeding, please consult your branch manager and/or compliance representative for additional information.
The opinions expressed are those of the author and are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals.
All data created by Invesco Global Consulting unless otherwise noted.
Note: Not all products, materials or services available through all firms. Financial professionals should contact their home offices.
This link takes you to a site not affiliated with Invesco. The site is for informational purposes only. Invesco does not guarantee nor take any responsibility for any of the content.
