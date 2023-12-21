How to ask for referrals

The challenge: Asking for referrals

You don’t get referrals if you don’t ask, but asking may damage your client relationships. Not asking isn’t good for business. Consider this: Nearly 90% of new clients come from referrals.1 Yet, 88% of financial professionals say they didn’t ask their clients for a referral.2

Our solution: “Preferrals”

Our business-building program, “Preferrals” uses a research-based approach in an effort to transform an outdated and potentially harming referral method into a low-risk offer to help friends, colleagues, and family members. You’ll learn:

1. Why common approaches don’t work

Understand why the typical mainstream methods can actually harm your practice.

2. A sequence to follow

A research-based method built to help you be successful in winning referrals without the awkwardness of asking.

3. Social prospecting methods

A way to make you and your friends comfortable and to clearly communicate that you’re available if they ever need help.

