Refine your client presentation skills

Delivering impactful, influential presentations are key to your practice and may create a lasting impression.
Create clear, concise, compelling, and coordinated presentations for important client meetings.
"Boardroom Presenting," our business-building program, aims to help you refine and maximize your presentations.
Presenting to high-value clients – either one-on-one, on a stage, or in a boardroom — is key to your business. Our research revealed that presenting in a boardroom is the most challenging of all. We’re here to help. Our program aims to help you refine your delivery skills for high-stakes presentations to high-net-worth clients and institutions so that your message is clear, concise, compelling, and most importantly – coordinated.
Invesco Global Consulting teamed up with word specialist and political consulting firm, Maslansky + Partners, to use their unique, instant dial-response technology. It tracks how people respond to certain words and shows what resonates with them — what works and what doesn’t. The result: our business-building program, "Boardroom Presenting."
Our interactive program covers preparation tactics, seating strategies, presentation skills, group presentation techniques, and words to "use" — and "lose" — for important high-stakes client meetings.
Research, tools, and resources designed to help you benchmark your practice, build a reliable pipeline of new clients, generate efficiencies, and build your clients’ confidence.
