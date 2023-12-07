Programs
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High-net-worth clients are important for your practice. Learn how to ensure your business can meet their needs with our program, "Crafting a Higher Performing Practice".December 4, 2023
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Wealth Management How to better know your client
Invesco Global ConsultingLearning as much about a client as possible in the shortest period of time can help you capture more assets. This program shows you how.October 8, 2024
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Client Service Build a case for investing in real estate
Invesco Global ConsultingAn allocation to real estate, the third largest asset class after stocks and bonds, has potential benefits. Our "Build a case for investing in real estate" program can help you build a case for it.March 11, 2025