Build a case for investing in real estate

Real estate is the third largest asset class,1 but you may not feel 100% confident discussing it with clients.
Use language that’s shown to work when communicating seven core potential benefits of real estate investment trusts (REITs).
The “Building Opportunities” program is designed to help you build a case for investing in REITs.
Real estate is the third largest asset class after stocks and bonds, but a home may be the only allocation to it that many people have.1 So how do you talk to clients about diversifying their portfolios beyond stocks and bonds to an alternative investment like REITs. It matters what you say.
Invesco Global Consulting partnered with word specialist, Maslansky + Partners, to study the best language to use with accredited investors when introducing REITs. The results showed that accredited investors are ready to talk to their financial professionals about REITs if it’s communicated in the right way using the right words in the right order.
Our program, “Building Opportunities,” is designed to build the case for REITs and provides language shown to work when communicating seven core potential benefits of them including words to use and to lose. It leverages a “3-story structure,” to build a case for REITs:
1. Language of real estate investing
Clients like the potential benefits of real estate, but don’t perceive all real estate equally.2 Also, we have found that it's more appealing to talk about it as a way to provide a portion of their income needs.
2. Language of REITs
Use the right potential benefits and say them the right way — very plain English and straightforward.
3. Master the introductory call.
Begin with the client, frame the “why now” opportunity, emphasize the potential benefits, and propose next steps.
