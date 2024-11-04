How to better know your client

Enhance your business
Grow your practice, optimize your team’s performance, and drive efficiencies in a complex environment with our research-based programs.
Who they are, not just what they have, is important to clients, so you need to really get to know them.
We've developed an efficient interview style designated to help you quickly learn a lot about a client.
The “Fi•natical Curiosity” program is built to help you break down barriers and learn more about key clients.
When affluent investors were asked why they’d interviewed financial professionals but didn’t hire them, 86% responded that they understood the financial professionals but that the financial professionals didn’t understand them.1 Clearly who they are, not just what they have, is important to clients.
Our business-building program, “Fi•natical Curiosity,” is built to teach financial professionals an efficient interview style to help them learn as much about their clients as possible in the shortest period of time. It focuses on embracing the power of curiosity with the goal of helping to capture up to 70% more of client assets. You’ll be shown:
1. Ways to establish personal connections in six minutes or less
Use the natural order of curiosity, beginning with something that’s minimally invasive, proceed to transitions, move on to the principles, and end with goals, the deepest and most personal.
2. Eight key things that you must know about a client
It’s mainly about their money — how they made it, what they want it to do for them, and how long they want it to last — but also whom they care about.
3. How to assess needs
The “Fi•natical Target”2 is a two-minute needs-assessment tool designed to evaluate the client’s TOTAL financial situation.
Read the "Fi-natical Curiosity" program overview.
Research, tools, and resources designed to help you benchmark your practice, build a reliable pipeline of new clients, generate efficiencies, and build your clients’ confidence.
Grow your practice, optimize your team’s performance, and drive efficiencies in a complex environment with our research-based programs.
Elevate your client interactions with the support of our time-tested client-management strategies, insights, research, and resources.
Strengthen your investment process and client outcomes with our wide range of products, expert guidance, and portfolio management tools.
To learn more about Invesco Global Consulting services and resources, you can contact us here.
"Fi-natical Curiosity" is based on Invesco Global Consulting's work with R.A. Prince & Associates, Inc., Russ Alan Prince, “The Question Guys” (Bret Nicholaus and Paul Lowrie) as well as the book, Wealth Management: The New Business Model for Financial Advisors, by Russ Alan Prince and Hannah Shaw Grove, published by Penton Media (2003). Used with permission. Invesco Distributors, Inc. is affiliated with none of these parties.
Invesco Global Consulting programs are for illustrative, informational and educational purposes. We make no guarantee that participation any programs or utilization of their content will result in increased business for any financial professional.
The opinions expressed are those of the author and are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals.
All data created by Invesco Global Consulting unless otherwise noted.
Note: Not all products, materials or services available at all firms. Financial professionals should contact their home offices.
NA4660610
This link takes you to a site not affiliated with Invesco. The site is for informational purposes only. Invesco does not guarantee nor take any responsibility for any of the content.
We'll use this information to help deliver the experience most relevant to you.