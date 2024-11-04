Wealth Management

How to better know your client

How to better know your client

Key takeaways

The challenge

Who they are, not just what they have, is important to clients, so you need to really get to know them.

Our solution

We've developed an efficient interview style designated to help you quickly learn a lot about a client.

Our program

The “Fi•natical Curiosity” program is built to help you break down barriers and learn more about key clients.

The challenge: Getting to know your clients

When affluent investors were asked why they’d interviewed financial professionals but didn’t hire them, 86% responded that they understood the financial professionals but that the financial professionals didn’t understand them.1 Clearly who they are, not just what they have, is important to clients.

Our solution: Implement a more efficient and impactful interview

Our business-building program, “Fi•natical Curiosity,” is built to teach financial professionals an efficient interview style to help them learn as much about their clients as possible in the shortest period of time. It focuses on embracing the power of curiosity with the goal of helping to capture up to 70% more of client assets. You’ll be shown:

1. Ways to establish personal connections in six minutes or less
Use the natural order of curiosity, beginning with something that’s minimally invasive, proceed to transitions, move on to the principles, and end with goals, the deepest and most personal.

2. Eight key things that you must know about a client
It’s mainly about their money — how they made it, what they want it to do for them, and how long they want it to last — but also whom they care about.

3. How to assess needs
The “Fi•natical Target”2 is a two-minute needs-assessment tool designed to evaluate the client’s TOTAL financial situation.

Learn more

Read the "Fi-natical Curiosity" program overview.

  • 1

    Source: Wealth Management: The Business Model For Financial Advisors, by Russ Alan Prince and Hannah Shaw Grove, published by Penton Media (2003).
  • 2

    Ask your Invesco representative for VKC-FCUR-FLY-2-E.

