Programs
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Managing a practice is all about teamwork. Learn how to create an efficient and effective team with our program, "Constructing and Managing a Synergistic Team".January 4, 2021
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Practice Management How to communicate effectively
Invesco Global ConsultingEnsure you successfully land your message. What you say and how you say it is critical. Effective communication is essential in any professional relationship.April 17, 2025
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Practice Management Becoming a more effective and impactful leader
Invesco Global ConsultingTo make the most of their practice, financial professionals needs to be effective and impactful leaders. Learn how to do that in our Transformational Leadership program.March 18, 2025
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Practice Management Implementing an impactful succession plan
Invesco Global ConsultingAcquiring and retiring financial professionals need a clear concise communication strategy for clients. Learn how to create a succession plan in this program.March 16, 2026
Insights
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When should I form a team?
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Getting acquainted
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Building a foundation for successful teams
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Macro four-room business analysis
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Tactical complement: Aligning roles and responsibilities
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Creating capacity
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Two great risks to any compensation model
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Critical team meetings
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Daily huddle meeting
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Weekly strategy meetings
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Semiannual developmental meeting