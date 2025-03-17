Practice Management

Becoming a more effective and impactful leader

Invesco Global Consulting
The challenge

We believe financial professionals need to be effective and impactful leaders to make the most of their practice.  

We believe there are three key thing that can help you take your leadership and in turn your practice to the next level.   

The “Transformational Leadership” program is designed to help you become an effective and impactful leader.

The challenge: Being an effective and impactful leader

Management and leadership are often distinct but potentially complementary; you manage structure and systems, but you lead people, which usually requires different skills and focus. It’s about your ability to influence and persuade those around you — an individual, a team, or an organization.

Our solution: Transform your leadership

Our business-building program, “Transformational Leadership,” aims to teach financial professionals how to be effective and impactful. Three core principles of transformational leadership:

1. Credibility
If you’re not credible, if your knowledge and insights aren’t valuable, you likely won’t influence anyone.

2. Congruent
When people don’t want to do something, the first thing they will likely do is look for incongruity in the leader. Do you walk your talk?

3. Caring
Take a genuine interest in the personal and professional development of your people, working to help them become what they’re capable of.

