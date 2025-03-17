Becoming a more effective and impactful leader

Enhance your business
Grow your practice, optimize your team’s performance, and drive efficiencies in a complex environment with our research-based programs.
We believe financial professionals need to be effective and impactful leaders to make the most of their practice.
We believe there are three key thing that can help you take your leadership and in turn your practice to the next level.
The “Transformational Leadership” program is designed to help you become an effective and impactful leader.
Management and leadership are often distinct but potentially complementary; you manage structure and systems, but you lead people, which usually requires different skills and focus. It’s about your ability to influence and persuade those around you — an individual, a team, or an organization.
Our business-building program, “Transformational Leadership,” aims to teach financial professionals how to be effective and impactful. Three core principles of transformational leadership:
1. Credibility
If you’re not credible, if your knowledge and insights aren’t valuable, you likely won’t influence anyone.
2. Congruent
When people don’t want to do something, the first thing they will likely do is look for incongruity in the leader. Do you walk your talk?
3. Caring
Take a genuine interest in the personal and professional development of your people, working to help them become what they’re capable of.
Research, tools, and resources designed to help you benchmark your practice, build a reliable pipeline of new clients, generate efficiencies, and build your clients’ confidence.
Elevate your client interactions with the support of our time-tested client-management strategies, insights, research, and resources.
Strengthen your investment process and client outcomes with our wide range of products, expert guidance, and portfolio management tools.
