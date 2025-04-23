Semiannual developmental meeting

Invesco Global Consulting Reach your target client in order to generate organic growth
Wealth managers can facilitate long-term organic growth by finding their ideal client and developing a value proposition that helps create relationships.
The development and performance of the team collectively reflects the development and performance of the team members individually. To attract and retain great people, it is our view that team members must be given the opportunities to grow and develop personally, professionally and economically. If they don't find opportunities within the team, they will likely seek it outside the team. Below is a list of concepts that, when present, may foster both productivity and loyalty.
What are the best things we currently do for our clients?
What could we stop doing that our clients wouldn't miss?
What could we add that would enhance our relationship and impact with our clientele?
What are our greatest strengths as a functioning team?
What do we need to do better to improve our ability to function and grow as a team?
What do I need to do to be a better partner/leader?
What are the three things you enjoy most about your job? Why?
What are the three things you enjoy least about your job? Why?
What could be added to your job to make it more satisfying, interesting, and fulfilling?
How could we mitigate, automate or delegate those things you enjoy the least?
Is there anything you're struggling with right now?
What education, training and/or experience do you need to get to the next level in your career?
What would you like to be doing personally and professionally in the next three to five years?
Concept
Description
Y
N
Role
Does the individual have the talent, knowledge, and training to execute the role at a high level?
Ownership
Does the individual have control of his/her areas of responsibility, or is he/she micromanaged?
Power
Does the individual have the authority and resources necessary to perform his/her role at an exceptional level?
Affiliation
Does the individual feel like he/she is part of the group, i.e., birthday and anniversary recognition, etc.?
Recognition
Does the individual get public recognition for his/her achievements?
Impact
Does the individual understand the impact of his/her role and contribution to his/her own career and finances and to the team's performance as a whole?
Meaning
Does the individual see the intersection of his/her personal and professional lives and the positive synergies that result?
Wealth managers can find long-term sustainability with a robust referral network that generates leads through existing clients and strategic partnerships.
Wealth managers should articulate a clear and compelling marketing and branding message to attract more prospects and grow their business.
