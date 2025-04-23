The development and performance of the team collectively reflects the development and performance of the team members individually. To attract and retain great people, it is our view that team members must be given the opportunities to grow and develop personally, professionally and economically. If they don't find opportunities within the team, they will likely seek it outside the team. Below is a list of concepts that, when present, may foster both productivity and loyalty.

Semiannual Developmental Meeting Overview:

These meetings are between one of the senior partners and an individual junior partner or senior staff member.

For larger teams, the Chief of Staff conducts these one-on-one meetings with individual staff members.

These meetings should be conducted in a relaxed and casual setting, preferably over lunch.

The focus of the meeting is the accomplishments, developmental opportunities, and career aspirations of the junior person.

Look for the intersection of the individual's aspirations, his/her talents and skills and the team's current and future needs.

Obtain the individual's unique insights and perspective on the team's current strengths and weaknesses.

Semiannual Developmental Meeting Questions: Team Insights

What are the best things we currently do for our clients?

What could we stop doing that our clients wouldn't miss?

What could we add that would enhance our relationship and impact with our clientele?

What are our greatest strengths as a functioning team?

What do we need to do better to improve our ability to function and grow as a team?

What do I need to do to be a better partner/leader?

Semiannual Developmental Meeting Questions: Individual Insights

What are the three things you enjoy most about your job? Why?

What are the three things you enjoy least about your job? Why?

What could be added to your job to make it more satisfying, interesting, and fulfilling?

How could we mitigate, automate or delegate those things you enjoy the least?

Is there anything you're struggling with right now?

What education, training and/or experience do you need to get to the next level in your career?

What would you like to be doing personally and professionally in the next three to five years?