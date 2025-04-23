A strong message may highlight the niche client segments you serve, the communities you belong to, or the unique services you offer. Whatever the message, we believe it should differentiate you from competitors and resonate with prospects.

Developing brand messaging, while time-consuming, in our view, is a worthwhile exercise. Not only might it help clients understand your value proposition, but it may also help you better understand clients and the marketplace. How? Looking at existing relationships may reveal why clients have remained clients. It could shed light on the dynamics that’ve made those relationships successful. Building personas or client types based on financial goals, attributes, or pain points may unearth new avenues of communication and help you maximize their value in the client’s journey. At the very least, you’ll likely better understand what you want your practice to become. Setting forth values may chart a path to success.

Use effective marketing strategies

A consistent marketing message has the potential to attract the right kind of attention, but it is on our view, only one component of a broader outreach strategy.

In our experience, a strong message must be delivered — and received — to work. Many wealth managers engage with clients through emailed newsletters at least annually, and a few still reach out by mail.2 These channels offer a way to get through to clients outside of regular meetings, we believe, but they have their limits.

For wealth managers, other communication channels have the potential to break through in different ways and at different times. Social media is a less common tool for staying in touch with clients.2 A medium mostly built on relationships between friends and family has long since become a useful business tool. Various social media platforms offer a chance to stay top of mind and spur discussion with content that reinforces your value proposition. But each platform has its own tone and audience, and each carries its own expectations and norms. Facebook isn’t LinkedIn; LinkedIn isn’t X (formerly Twitter). Wealth managers should, in our view, treat social media as another resource in a broader client engagement strategy.

Traditional forms of engagement like client social events allow for a more personal marketing message. A wine tasting, for example, may be a more comfortable occasion where a personalized touch is expected. Cerulli research found that 73% of wealth management professionals saw intimate social events for top clients and prospects as a very effective marketing strategy. Another 20% saw them as somewhat effective.2