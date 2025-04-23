INVESCO TOTAL CX Enhance your business
Grow your practice and optimize your team’s performance in a complex and competitive environment.
To maximize growth opportunities, wealth managers should, in our view, consider differentiating themselves from competitors.
Many wealth managers have found alliances and social client and prospect events helpful for generating referrals.
Wealth managers may want to combine traditional and digital engagement in an effort to better personalize their marketing message.
Who are you? More to the point, how do your clients think of you? This is the identity associated with your practice and the services you provide — also known as your brand. Existing offerings and newer national platform offerings have made the landscape more competitive for financial professionals. Branding, and the marketing behind it, may help potential clients tell companies apart. We believe wealth managers need a defined and actionable marketing strategy to grow their practices. One with a clear, consistent, and compelling message can potentially attract prospects that turn into clients.
To maximize growth opportunities, wealth managers should, in our view, consider differentiating themselves from competitors. That means narrowing down a value proposition and then branding and messaging it effectively. We have seen that communication is key. According to insights from the Practice Innovation Index (PII), only 10% of wealth managers have a clear, compelling, and consistent market message. Meanwhile, 42% lack a consistent marketing message.1
A strong message may highlight the niche client segments you serve, the communities you belong to, or the unique services you offer. Whatever the message, we believe it should differentiate you from competitors and resonate with prospects.
Developing brand messaging, while time-consuming, in our view, is a worthwhile exercise. Not only might it help clients understand your value proposition, but it may also help you better understand clients and the marketplace. How? Looking at existing relationships may reveal why clients have remained clients. It could shed light on the dynamics that’ve made those relationships successful. Building personas or client types based on financial goals, attributes, or pain points may unearth new avenues of communication and help you maximize their value in the client’s journey. At the very least, you’ll likely better understand what you want your practice to become. Setting forth values may chart a path to success.
A consistent marketing message has the potential to attract the right kind of attention, but it is on our view, only one component of a broader outreach strategy.
In our experience, a strong message must be delivered — and received — to work. Many wealth managers engage with clients through emailed newsletters at least annually, and a few still reach out by mail.2 These channels offer a way to get through to clients outside of regular meetings, we believe, but they have their limits.
For wealth managers, other communication channels have the potential to break through in different ways and at different times. Social media is a less common tool for staying in touch with clients.2 A medium mostly built on relationships between friends and family has long since become a useful business tool. Various social media platforms offer a chance to stay top of mind and spur discussion with content that reinforces your value proposition. But each platform has its own tone and audience, and each carries its own expectations and norms. Facebook isn’t LinkedIn; LinkedIn isn’t X (formerly Twitter). Wealth managers should, in our view, treat social media as another resource in a broader client engagement strategy.
Traditional forms of engagement like client social events allow for a more personal marketing message. A wine tasting, for example, may be a more comfortable occasion where a personalized touch is expected. Cerulli research found that 73% of wealth management professionals saw intimate social events for top clients and prospects as a very effective marketing strategy. Another 20% saw them as somewhat effective.2
We have seen that leading practices already look to centers of influence and strategic alliances (with attorneys and accountants, for example) to find high-value referrals. Arming them with tools that reflect your practice’s brand and values may help them amplify your marketing message as well. Conducting joint social and educational events may help to humanize you in their clients’ eyes. Extending your reach further into their client base may lead to growth in yours.
We believe effective marketing starts with strong messaging and branding. Wealth managers who use messaging and branding to build on client engagement strategies may create avenues for additional growth. Asking for referrals is hard. An attractive value proposition, presented in a clear, consistent, and compelling message, may make it easier, both for you and those who might refer you.
Invesco Global Consulting can help.
Our “’Build Your Brand with Powerful Marketing’ Toolkit” brochure3 draws on years of research and hands-on coaching and is built to help you craft a compelling marketing strategy. We have seen that financial professionals who embrace marketing tend to grow faster than those who don’t. We show you how to develop a brand story that may appeal to potential clients.
Grow your practice and optimize your team’s performance in a complex and competitive environment.
Introducing the Practice Innovation Index powered by Cerulli Associates: setting the benchmark for high-performing financial professionals.
Clients need to know your value. Learn the words that resonate with them, particularly when talking about fees and your value and conducting client reviews in our program.
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The ”Practice Innovation Index” program is based on Invesco Global Consulting’s work with Cerulli Associates. Invesco Distributors, Inc. is affiliated with neither Cerulli Associates nor Cerulli, Inc.
Invesco Global Consulting programs are for illustrative, informational and educational purposes. We make no guarantee that participation in any programs or utilization of their content will result in increased business for any financial professional.
Please note that the term “alliance” herein does not signify a formal legal relationship; it is simply intended to describe a mutual, informal relationship among professionals. This program espouses the potential benefits of using indirect financial incentives as one of the ways to build your business and should be considered in conjunction with your firm's overall review of its business practices for potential conflicts.
It is important to remember that any outside business activity including referral networks be conducted in accordance with your firm's policies and procedures. Should you have any questions on these programs, please consult your branch manager and/or compliance representative for additional information.
Cerulli Associates utilizes the term “advisor(s)” instead of “financial professional(s).”
It is important to remember that social media activities must be conducted in accordance with your firm's policies and procedures. Before proceeding, please consult your branch manager and/or compliance representative for additional information.
Invesco Distributors, Inc. does not offer all products/services referenced herein. Offer non-investment services only as appropriate and applicable.
Consult your Compliance department on gifting and entertainment policies.
Invesco Distributors, Inc. is affiliated with none of X, LinkedIn, or Facebook. Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc. X is a trademark of X Corp. and its affiliates. LinkedIn is a registered trademark of LinkedIn Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. Invesco Distributors, Inc. is affiliated with none of these and assumes no responsibility for any user experience associated with them. This is not an endorsement of any of these.
The opinions expressed are those of the author and are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals.
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