Weekly strategy meetings

Invesco Global Consulting shares an overview and schedule for important team meetings designed to help your practice thrive.
Outstanding long-term companies survive long-term by constantly adapting to evolving markets, technological innovations, and new competitive entries. You can do the same by continually challenging your assumptions and value proposition in three critical areas:
1. Product/process leadership
2. Operational efficiency
3. Client intimacy
The focus of these meetings is to enhance and refine your existing practice in the three areas above.
Fostering an open, collaborative, and consensus culture
|
Question
|
Y
|
N
|
Possible solutions
|Do one or two people dominate the meeting?
|
1. Topical leadership rotates based on topical role and specialization.
2. Each topic goes "around the horn" for insights and potential solutions.
|Are decisions made without consensus?
|
1. Budget adequate brainstorming and discussion time.
2. Always have a flip chart or whiteboard available for these sessions.
|After the meeting are there many behind-the-scenes discussions and critiques?
|
1. Autocratic leadership styles usually drive conversations underground.
2. In a culture of fear, compliance often masquerades as consensus.
Creating a culture of accountability and follow-up
|
Question
|
Y
|
N
|
Possible solutions
|Is there lots of talk but little implementation?
|
1. Appoint a "meeting scribe."
2. The scribe writes down what is decided, who is responsible, and when it will be completed.
3. All meetings open with accountability sheet review.
|Are people coming to the meeting ill-prepared?
|
The scribe emails participants one day before the next meeting to update the accountability sheet.
|Does the meeting end in ambiguity and/or indecision?
|
1. Every meeting closes with a review of “what, who, or when” decisions.
2. The scribe types this up and emails it to all participants at the conclusion of the meeting.
3. Always complete one topic before moving on to the next.
Meeting mechanics and logistics
|
Question
|
Y
|
N
|
Possible solutions
|Do some people come late, leave early, or miss meetings entirely?
|Establish the classic "penalty pot" to control this behavior in a fun way. By the way, this should be a "progressive tax.”
|Do team members have trouble staying on track?
|Utilize our toolkits and your written agenda to keep the meeting focused and on track.
|Are there too many interruptions?
|
1. Your daily huddles are designed to defuse this significantly.
2. Block the first 10 minutes to get this out of the way if necessary, basically starting your strategic meetings with a little huddle.
3. Stick to the agenda.
|Is there too much discussion on "housecleaning"and/or "heads up" issues rather than the more serious work of structurally enhancing and refining the practice?
|
Hold these meetings in a conference room to avoid the ringing phones and occasional "pop-ins."
General accountability
|
What must be done
|
Who's responsible
|
Target date
|
Completion date
