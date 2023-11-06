Maximize your team

Enhance your business
Grow your practice, optimize your team’s performance, and drive efficiencies in a complex environment with our research-based programs.
You need to be many things for your clients, including an investment manager, estate planner, and insurance specialist.
Create an efficient and effective team in an effort to help manage your practice and provide the service clients expect.
"Constructing and Managing a Synergistic Team," our business-building program, aims to help you create an effective team.
A financial professional has to be many things for their clients: financial planner, investment manager, banker, estate planner, and insurance specialist. It’s not easy to do it alone. That’s why we believe it’s essential to have a team that can provide the service your clients expect as well as help your practice run efficiently.
Our business-building program, "Constructing and Managing a Synergistic Team," focuses on seven critical components for constructing and managing a well-structured, collaborative, and synergistic high-performance team. It aims to help you evaluate your current structure and implement a game plan to take your practice to the next level. You’ll learn how to:
1. Create capacity
Identify and leverage individuals’ talents and skills in ways that we have seen will likely have greatest impact on the practice.
2. Build careers
Don’t just “fill jobs.” Hire intelligently using a multiple interview structure and diagnostic tool.
3. Maximize team meetings
Use a combination of tactical and strategic meetings with the goal of helping your team evolve and perform.
Read "Constructing and Managing a Synergistic Team" program overview
Research, tools, and resources designed to help you benchmark your practice, build a reliable pipeline of new clients, generate efficiencies, and build your clients’ confidence.
Grow your practice, optimize your team’s performance, and drive efficiencies in a complex environment with our research-based programs.
Elevate your client interactions with the support of our time-tested client-management strategies, insights, research, and resources.
Strengthen your investment process and client outcomes with our wide range of products, expert guidance, and portfolio management tools.
To learn more about Invesco Global Consulting services and resources, you can contact us here.
“Constructing and Managing a Synergistic Team” is based on Invesco Global Consulting’s work with Maslansky + Partners and Cerulli Associates. Invesco Distributors, Inc. is affiliated with neither Maslansky + Partners nor Cerulli Associates.
Invesco Global Consulting programs are for illustrative, informational and educational purposes. We make no guarantee that participation in any programs or utilization of their content will result in increased business for any financial professional.
This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions
Invesco Distributors, Inc. does not offer all services referenced above.
The opinions expressed are those of the author and are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals.
All data created by Invesco Global Consulting unless otherwise noted.
Note: Not all products, materials or services available at all firms. Financial professionals should contact their home offices.
NA4660610
This link takes you to a site not affiliated with Invesco. The site is for informational purposes only. Invesco does not guarantee nor take any responsibility for any of the content.
We'll use this information to help deliver the experience most relevant to you.