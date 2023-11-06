Maximize your team

The challenge: Managing the complexity of a practice

A financial professional has to be many things for their clients: financial planner, investment manager, banker, estate planner, and insurance specialist. It’s not easy to do it alone. That’s why we believe it’s essential to have a team that can provide the service your clients expect as well as help your practice run efficiently.

Our solution: Create an efficient and effective team

Our business-building program, "Constructing and Managing a Synergistic Team," focuses on seven critical components for constructing and managing a well-structured, collaborative, and synergistic high-performance team. It aims to help you evaluate your current structure and implement a game plan to take your practice to the next level. You’ll learn how to:

1. Create capacity

Identify and leverage individuals’ talents and skills in ways that we have seen will likely have greatest impact on the practice.

2. Build careers

Don’t just “fill jobs.” Hire intelligently using a multiple interview structure and diagnostic tool.

3. Maximize team meetings

Use a combination of tactical and strategic meetings with the goal of helping your team evolve and perform.

Learn more

Read "Constructing and Managing a Synergistic Team" program overview