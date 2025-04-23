Invesco Global Consulting

Macro four-room business analysis

No team nor its members is likely capable of turning failure into success — either individually or collectively. However, by putting in the proper structure, systems, roles, and responsibilities, there is potential to turn "good to great," to coin a phrase. This step is built to allow prospective teams and team members to "look under the hood" of their prospective partners' businesses with the goal of ensuring that the practices meet their standards of structure and performance.

  FP1 FP2 FP3
NEW BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT      
Revenue quintile      

Asset quintile

      

Client acquisitions (number of client and average assets)

      

Client attrition (number of clients and average assets)

      

Number of boards and/or service organization memberships

      

WEALTH MANAGEMENT (% OF HOUSEHOLDS)

      

Book affluence level (% over 1M)

 

    

Personal insights and/or behavioral finance questionnaire completed

 

    

Percentage of clients with a comprehensive financial plan completed

 

    

Plan implementation: Households with 4+ products and services

 

    

Percentage of fee-based revenue

 

    

Average fee basis point

 

    

CLIENT SERVICE

      

Qualitative and quantitative client segmentation completed

 

 

 

Service stratification completed (personalized, customized, and generic)

 

 

 

Exceptional semiannual client recognition event

 

 

 

Comprehensive annual review that provides philosophical framework, historical context, goal mapping, and tactical adjustments

 

 

 

PRACTICE MANAGEMENT

      

Number of households per relationship manager

 

    

Scheduling, meeting notes, personal client data and insights, and all important team member and client events captured in our CRM

 

    

Daily huddles

 

    

Weekly strategy meetings

 

    

Semiannual developmental meetings

 

    

