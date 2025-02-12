Attain and retain high-net-worth clients

Enhance your business
Grow your practice, optimize your team’s performance, and drive efficiencies in a complex environment with our research-based programs.
Attaining and retaining high-net-worth clients is important. Your practice needs to support them.
Create a high-performance practice that’s structured to deliver what high-net-worth clients need.
Crafting a Higher Performing Practice, our business-building program, is built to help you maximize your practice.
High-net-worth clients need sophisticated wealth management. To provide that, your practice needs a coherent structure, repeatable systems and processes, and productive people. Our program, ”Crafting a High-Performance Practice,” is built to help you develop that.
Our program follows a four-step process designed to enhance your business structure systems and processes to deliver what your clients need. You’ll learn how to:
Identify its strengths and weaknesses, and review and enhance the structure and systems.
Aligning roles and responsibilities with the goal of optimizing the talents and strengths of your people.
Deliver a sophisticated client engagement experience and a comprehensive annual review.
Read the ”Crafting a High-Performance Practice” program overview
Research, tools, and resources designed to help you benchmark your practice, build a reliable pipeline of new clients, generate efficiencies, and build your clients’ confidence.
Elevate your client interactions with the support of our time-tested client-management strategies, insights, research, and resources.
Strengthen your investment process and client outcomes with our wide range of products, expert guidance, and portfolio management tools.
To learn more about Invesco Global Consulting services and resources, you can contact us here.
