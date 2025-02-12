Client Service

Attain and retain high-net-worth clients

Invesco Global Consulting
People working in a wood factory

Key takeaways

The challenge

1

Attaining and retaining high-net-worth clients is important. Your practice needs to support them.

Our solution

2

Create a high-performance practice that’s structured to deliver what high-net-worth clients need.

Our program

3

Crafting a Higher Performing Practice, our business-building program, is built to help you maximize your practice.

The challenge: Attaining and retaining high-net-worth clients

High-net-worth clients need sophisticated wealth management. To provide that, your practice needs a coherent structure, repeatable systems and processes, and productive people. Our program, ”Crafting a High-Performance Practice,” is built to help you develop that.

Our solution: ”Crafting a High-Performing Practice”

Our program follows a four-step process designed to enhance your business structure systems and processes to deliver what your clients need. You’ll learn how to:

1. Analyze your practice

Identify its strengths and weaknesses, and review and enhance the structure and systems.

2. Maximize your team

Aligning roles and responsibilities with the goal of optimizing the talents and strengths of your people.

3. Engage clients

Deliver a sophisticated client engagement experience and a comprehensive annual review.

Learn more

Read the ”Crafting a High-Performance Practice” program overview

Practice Management Center

Research, tools, and resources designed to help you benchmark your practice, build a reliable pipeline of new clients, generate efficiencies, and build your clients’ confidence.

