Transcript

Hi, I'm Jay Therian, Managing Director of Executive Consulting for Invesco Global Consulting.

And I'm excited to share with you today Invesco's latest total client experience insights, which is focused on creating sustainable practice growth.

Now it's no secret that in our ever changing wealth management industry, staying ahead of the curve is a necessity.

In a fiercely competitive marketplace.

Invesco believes organic growth remains critical to cultivating new clients, expanding our wallet share and creating long term sustainability in our businesses.

It should also be no surprise that Invesco's recent data indicates the most successful practices in our industry have created a truly growth oriented culture.

In other words, they naturally generate referrals from ideal clients and centers of influence by investing deliberate time and resources into crafting a unique value proposition and activating specific marketing and brand strategies.

Now, these practices excel in generating referrals from both current clients and strategic partners, and they are also among the fastest growing and most successful.

In fact, according to the PII data, wealth management practices with a more consistent referral stream have achieved the strongest compound annual growth rate of approximately 21.2% over the past five years.

An essential part of this growth in our view, is generating client referrals and developing relationships with strategic partners including Cpas, attorneys and estate planners.

According to the PII, wealth managers indicate that 13.8% of clients and strategic partners have provided a qualified client referral in the last year.

That equates to approximately 23 clients on average.

While generating referrals from existing clients and Key Co is plays a critical role in organic growth, most firms simply don't spend enough time in this area.

Another key area of growth that our latest report shows is developing relationships with the next generation of wealth holders.

Simply put, these relationships are crucial for long term client retention and business continuity.

We've seen that multi generational transitional planning are essential to retaining these relationships, yet only 11% of respondents are actively providing these services.

One final notable piece of data we uncovered in our latest report is that nearly half of wealth managers lack a consistent marketing message.

Invesco believes that capturing new growth is centered in part around a practice's ability to both communicate their unique value proposition and brand their messaging effectively.

While developing a strong brand can be time consuming, the payoff may be huge for practices that hold firm to the values they define and how they articulate them in a clear, concise, and compelling way during their client and prospect interactions.

Invesco is dedicated to helping you grow your practice and apply actionable strategies based on industry leading data.

Please contact your Invesco representative today to help you apply our latest PII research powered by Cerulli Associates in a way that truly helps you create sustainable, organic growth in your practice.