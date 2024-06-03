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In our view, a successful financial plan needs a personalized investment proposal that aligns with the client’s goals.
Most wealth managers take a strategic asset allocation approach, but other approaches can sometimes work better.
Model portfolios may free up time to better serve clients, scale a business, and focus on advanced planning.
A comprehensive financial plan clearly maps out ways to help a client reach their long-term goals. In our view, a personalized investment management strategy is integral to that plan. We believe every client is unique, and a wealth manager needs to account for their individual goals and preferences when finding their ideal asset mix. Model portfolios may pave the way to personalization.
We believe a strategy should start with a written philosophy or proposal statement that guides portfolio planning and implementation. Aligning during the onboarding stage sets the right tone for the relationship. According to Practice Innovation Index respondents, only one-third (34%) of clients have a written investment philosophy and/or personalized investment proposal. The percentage jumps by more than a quarter (43%) for ultra-high-net-worth clients ($10 million or more in assets under management).1
An investment proposal sets guidelines and expectations for how portfolios are built and managed. The client generally needs to generally understand why decisions are made and how they fit into the big picture. Collaboration may help cultivate that understanding, giving the client a sense of control and ownership that may help them stay focused for the long term. But developing a collaborative working relationship requires digging deep to discover what makes the client unique as a person and an investor. The goal of this exploration is to devise a personalized portfolio that suits the individual client.
Wealth managers draw on a variety of portfolio implementation approaches, including strategic, tactical, and dynamic asset allocation.
The majority of Practice Innovation Index respondents (83%) favor strategic asset allocation,1 which leverages historical/forecasted risk assessments to determine a long-term asset allocation. Strategic portfolio allocations tend not to change based on short-term market conditions. We believe this structured approach to portfolio implementation encourages a longer-term perspective. Such discipline may help clients focus on future goals rather than react to present-day market volatility.
More than half (57%) of Practice Innovation Index respondents look to tactical asset allocation as well.1 Typically a more active style of investment management, this method favors allocation adjustments based on short-term market conditions. Tactical allocations, unlike strategic allocations, aim to manage risks based on a shifting market.
According to Practice Innovation Index respondents, more than one-third (37%) of wealth management practices engage in dynamic asset allocation with a wide variety of asset classes and exposures put to work across both public and private markets.1 This approach frequently evaluates portfolio weightings based on various market cycles, which generally takes more time and effort. The process requires frequent monitoring and more portfolio management, research, and due diligence to identify investment opportunities and make informed asset allocation decisions.
Whatever the method used, wealth managers should systematize their strategy in an effort to keep themselves and their clients on track during periods of heightened volatility. There are opportunities to scale these solutions via model portfolios. Wealth management practices may benefit from outsourcing portfolio construction to a third party with more sophisticated portfolio management systems, technology, and due diligence capabilities.
Wealth managers face a growing demand to deliver more personalized services. Holistic financial planning and comprehensive wealth management is time and labor intensive. Leveraging model portfolios may free up resources to focus on the personal aspects of client relationships. They may help create additional efficiencies, may generate more predictable outcomes and may help mitigate regulatory risk.
Practice Innovation Index respondents look to model portfolios for nearly half (49%) of their clients. Practices with more size and scale — megateams with $500+ million in AUM — rely on model portfolios for even more (57%) of their clients.
Practices that outsource portfolio construction tend to serve the mass-affluent market — those with between $100,000 and $1 million in investible assets. Wealth managers focused on high net worth (HNW)/ultra-high net worth (UHNW) households are less likely to rely exclusively on model portfolios. This dynamic has historically held, and recent data also bears this out. According to Practice Innovation Index respondents, practices with an average client size above $10 million turn to model portfolios for a little over one-third (38%) of their clients.1
Cerulli Associates, the research and consulting firm that powers the Practice Innovation Index, doesn’t expect wealth managers to adopt model portfolios for HNW/UHNW segments without customizing them and building out other offerings. But looking down-market, the average client size of wealth managers who adopt model portfolios may grow as they scale. More time for relationship building and new business development could be why. Increased productivity, better service, and improved interactions point to a competitive advantage.2
As one independent registered investment advisor (RIA) reported, “Incorporating model portfolios has improved the client experience and considerably increased the practice’s margins. Since we started using model portfolios, the time spent on investment management has gone from a significant portion of my week to only a few hours a week. This has allowed me to free up capacity to focus on other value-add activities, including financial planning, which has enhanced the client experience and deepened client relationships.”3
Practices interested in a more comprehensive wealth management approach should think about model portfolios. Their addition may free up time and resources for financial and advanced planning. More and better financial planning, for example, may open up opportunities for growth with both new and existing clients. The use of model portfolios should in our view continue to grow as practices realize their potential time and cost benefits and as home offices encourage more financial planning and comprehensive wealth management in the field.
Learn more about how using model portfolios can help your practice.
Hi, I'm Jay Therrien, managing director of Executive Consulting here at INVESCO Global Consulting, And I'm pleased to have my good friend and colleague, Izaak Mendelson, joining me today for our discussion. Izaac is our head of model distribution for Invesco. Izaak, thanks for being here.
Thanks, Jay. Pleasure to be here. Excited for the conversation.
So let's dive right in. There's no shortage of things to talk about. And look, it's no secret that financial professionals today are facing a broad range of complexities, which is one of our favorite words when it comes to serving the needs of their high net worth and their ultra high net worth clients. And, you know, quite frankly, what we're finding is that more financial professionals are emphasizing the planning in their practices than they have at any point throughout their careers. In fact, our latest Practice Innovation Index data, which is powered by Cerulli indicates that almost two thirds of those respondents provide either targeted or comprehends of financial planning to their clients. Now, this comprehensive planning approach, quite frankly, it's amplifying a profession that was already battling demands on their time in their capacity. So while time management becomes a bigger challenge as practices grow in client size and the scope of services they offer, quite frankly, the clients are expecting more from their relationships. And you know, Izaac, from your perspective, how is Invesco best armed to help financial professionals combat those challenges?
It's really true, Jay. Clients unique situations are getting increasingly complex and thus are requiring more comprehensive planning, which naturally takes more of an advisor's time. You know, what I often liken it to is advisors having to move up the wealth management value stack into areas like comprehensive financial planning and true wealth management. That time allocation has to come from somewhere. And oftentimes one way for advisors to free up their time is to outsource the construction of model portfolios. Whether it be things like off the shelf models or custom solutions, advisors have more options today than ever before to partner with professional third party model providers. These things, Jay, in terms of outsourcing, it can be to an asset manager. It can be to a TAMP. or their home office. Outsourcing model construction allows for advisors to leverage the expertise of the model provider and potentially improve client outcomes and provides the added benefit of freeing up the advisors time and capacity to focus on the other areas like we talked about in terms of comprehensive planning, but additionally client engagement and new business development. The uptick in advisors providing comprehensive planning is fueling the adoption of model portfolio. And ultimately, I think the big takeaway here is that things like financial planning and wealth management strategies are not independent. They're actually closely interlinked.
Yeah, so, you know, as you know, Izaac, but for the benefit of our friends watching here at Invesco, we spend a lot of our time and energy bringing to life what we like to call our total client experience. And while that sounds like a slogan to folks watching the video, it's really how we embody our deliverables at Invesco. And a large portion of that is driven from our teams collectively researching current industry trends, whether they be financial or non-financial in nature, and really helping financial professionals diagnose their best opportunities to manage and to grow their businesses. Now, I think it's important to share that in that most recent body of research, we're seeing a large increase in the use of models. And based on what you just shared, kind of makes sense, right? Increasing complexity, challenges the capacity. In fact, our latest data shows that about half of the respondents in that diagnostic are utilizing model portfolios. And what's even more fun and candidly, really fun for us, is that that number jumps to nearly 60% when those practices reach a 500 million AUM or higher threshold. So we believe a lot of that increase can be attributed to the fact that you shared. Right, larger practices serving more affluent clients. Those needs become more complex. They expect more from us as a profession. That also means that financial professionals, they need to scale their businesses in order to be able to deliver on all those specialized services for those target clients. And we firmly believe that utilizing models combats both capacity and the complexity challenge, right?
I think it's exactly right, Jay. We believe that outsourcing model portfolios will free up time for the financial professionals and help them better serve their clients, scale their business, and focus on comprehensive planning. In other words, they can spend more of their time on delivering services that we know clients value. Things like estate planning, tax planning, and other services that go beyond the traditional investments and retirement planning that are critical for most affluent clients. Also, something that continues to come up is organic growth, Jay.
Right
Advisors are struggling to grow organically. And what we're finding is, is that more and more of advisors that outsource to a models based practice are able to dedicate some of that excess capacity into sourcing new clients and their ability to grow organically has absolutely been improved. The goal is that by outsourcing to a professional third party model provider, it not only frees up in advisors time to provide these services and grow their business, but ultimately it helps them deliver better investment solutions for their clients. I really do see it as a win win win across the board.
Izaac, thanks so much for your time today. I really enjoyed our conversation. And for those of you joining us, no matter the size of your clients or your practice, Invesco will deliver a partnership that's designed to help you optimize those portfolios, connect with your clients, and overall enhance your practice. If you're ready to explore the benefits of scaling your business through model portfolios, or if you're looking for additional ideas or actionable solutions to solve for the complexities and the capacity issues that Izaak and I chatted about today, so that you can concentrate more of your energy on strengthening your client relationships and experience, it all starts with the conversation.
Contact your Invesco representative today and talk about how we can help.
Grow your practice and optimize your team’s performance in a complex and competitive environment.
Introducing the Practice Innovation Index powered by Cerulli Associates: setting the benchmark for high-performing financial professionals.
Incorporating model portfolios into a practice can help ensure clients get the professional investment management they want — and need — while giving you more time to nurture client relationships and prospect.
Important information
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The ”Practice Innovation Index” program is based on Invesco Global Consulting’s work with Cerulli Associates. Invesco Distributors, Inc. is affiliated with neither Cerulli Associates nor Cerulli, Inc.
Invesco Global Consulting programs are for illustrative, informational, educational and entertainment purposes. We make no guarantee that participation in any programs or utilization of any of their content will result in increased business for any financial professional.
This is not to be construed as an offer to buy or sell any financial instruments and should not be relied upon as the sole factor in an investment-making decision.
The model portfolio information shown herein is for illustrative purposes only. Model portfolios are available through an affiliate of Invesco Distributors, Inc. Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the US distributor for Invesco's Retail Products and Collective Trust Funds. Invesco Advisers, Inc. provides investment advisory services and does not sell securities. Both are indirect, wholly owned subsidiaries of Invesco Ltd.
Holistic wealth is a concept that elevates and emphasizes the importance of collecting experiences (as opposed to just money), engaging in meaningful work, and having more control over your daily life. Holistic wealth also includes developing financial savvy and independence, leading a life of purpose, and establishing a spiritual practice.
The opinions expressed are those of the author and are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals.
Cerulli Associates defines high-net-worth (HNW) as $5 million or greater in investable assets and ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) as $20 million or greater in investable assets.
Cerulli Associates utilizes the term “advisor(s)” instead of “financial professional(s)” used by Invesco Distributors, Inc.
All data created by Invesco Global Consulting unless otherwise noted.
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