Create a model practice

We have seen that a growing number of financial professionals are transitioning to a “model practice” to amplify the performance of their portfolios, teams, and businesses. Utilizing model portfolios is one way to create economies of scale within your practice, giving you an opportunity to deploy time, energy, and resources to areas that likely matter most to your clients and your team. Here are three key potential benefits.

Optimize your portfolios

Whether you’re seeking to build a core portfolio for a targeted level of risk or to complement one with specific exposures, we offer a range of efficient model solutions for a multitude of objectives. Our model portfolios leverage three factors — consistency, balance, and cost — with the goal of achieving superior long-term performance and keep your clients “buckled-in” to your overarching investment strategy.

Enhance your business

We’ve seen that financial professionals who use models dedicate more time to critical client services and new business development. Using portfolio managers to handle a portion of your investment needs may create an opportunity to reallocate your time to your clients, your practice, or yourself.

Evaluate your practice. Our Practice Innovation Index, the first-of-its-kind2 diagnostic platform, analyzes your practice, ranks it among your peers, and provides customized ways designed to help you improve. Take it to the next level. Elevate your practice with 100+ proprietary practice management resources and get dedicated coaching from Invesco consultants. Keep your best clients. It's not the clients you win; it's the clients you keep. Our business-building program, "The Golden Hour," shares how to use a “golden” touch to help you keep at-risk clients.

Connect with your clients

Once you determine if models are in the best interest of your clients, you’ll need to articulate the strategy in a clear and compelling way. Words matter. What you say, how you say it, and when you say it can determine the value clients place on the approach.

Words to "use" and "lose." Learn words shown to resonate with clients — and ones that don’t — in our "New Word Order" business-building program. Refine your presentation skills. Clear, concise, compelling, and coordinated client presentations are a key way to connect with clients. Learn how to create and execute one in our "Boardroom Presenting" program. Really get to know a client. Who they are, not just what they have, matters to clients. Our business-building program, "Fi•natical Curiosity," shares how to learn as much as possible about a client.

Read our model practice brochure.

See how to help meet your client's objectives with Invesco model portfolios.1

Read our Model Practice fact card.