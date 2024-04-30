Create a model practice

Enhance your business
Grow your practice and optimize your team’s performance in a complex and competitive environment.
By incorporating three core principles of successful investing, models may help you improve your portfolios’ performance.
We’ve seen that those who use models dedicate more time to critical client services and new business development.
What you say, how you say it, and when you say it makes all difference in your clients’ understanding of model portfolios.
We have seen that a growing number of financial professionals are transitioning to a “model practice” to amplify the performance of their portfolios, teams, and businesses. Utilizing model portfolios is one way to create economies of scale within your practice, giving you an opportunity to deploy time, energy, and resources to areas that likely matter most to your clients and your team. Here are three key potential benefits.
Whether you’re seeking to build a core portfolio for a targeted level of risk or to complement one with specific exposures, we offer a range of efficient model solutions for a multitude of objectives. Our model portfolios leverage three factors — consistency, balance, and cost — with the goal of achieving superior long-term performance and keep your clients “buckled-in” to your overarching investment strategy.
We’ve seen that financial professionals who use models dedicate more time to critical client services and new business development. Using portfolio managers to handle a portion of your investment needs may create an opportunity to reallocate your time to your clients, your practice, or yourself.
Once you determine if models are in the best interest of your clients, you’ll need to articulate the strategy in a clear and compelling way. Words matter. What you say, how you say it, and when you say it can determine the value clients place on the approach.
Read our model practice brochure.
See how to help meet your client's objectives with Invesco model portfolios.1
Read our Model Practice fact card.
It's all part of our focus on you. Invesco Total CX is a powerful all-in-one platform that is designed to empower you to achieve greater possibilities for your clients, business, and portfolios.
Elevate your client interactions with the support of our time-tested client-management strategies, insights and resources.
Strengthen your investment process and outcomes with a range of products and expert guidance.
To learn more about Invesco Global Consulting services and resources, you can contact us here.
