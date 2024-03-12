Invesco Dynamic ETF
These diversified portfolios target specific levels of risk and return using ETFs from carefully vetted investment managers.
Multi-manager
Built using top-rated ETFs from Invesco and rigorously vetted third-party managers, providing access to global expertise in every segment.
Cost-efficient
Strategically combines passive and factor-based ETFs to optimize efficiency, minimize costs, and avoid overlapping exposures.
Diversified
Broad exposure across asset classes, factors, and managers.
Target your optimal risk level
The Invesco Dynamic ETF series offers core ETF portfolios designed using strategic long-term asset class allocations based on our long-term capital market assumptions. The lineup includes a range of potential solutions to suit an investor’s risk profile and return objective. See the holdings overview of the entire series' lineup or access the fact sheet for each individual portfolio:
|Model name
|Equity holding
|Fixed income holding
|Documents
|Invesco Dynamic ETF 0/100 Portfolio
|0%
|100%
|Fact sheet
|Invesco Dynamic ETF 10/90 Portfolio
|10%
|90%
|Fact sheet
|Invesco Dynamic ETF 20/80 Portfolio
|20%
|80%
|Fact sheet
|Invesco Dynamic ETF 30/70 Portfolio
|30%
|70%
|Fact sheet
|Invesco Dynamic ETF 40/60 Portfolio
|40%
|60%
|Fact sheet
|Invesco Dynamic ETF 50/50 Portfolio
|50%
|50%
|Fact sheet
|Invesco Dynamic ETF 60/40 Portfolio
|60%
|40%
|Fact sheet
|Invesco Dynamic ETF 70/30 Portfolio
|70%
|30%
|Fact sheet
|Invesco Dynamic ETF 80/20 Portfolio
|80%
|20%
|Fact sheet
|Invesco Dynamic ETF 90/10 Portfolio
|90%
|10%
|Fact sheet
|Invesco Dynamic ETF 100/0 Portfolio
|100%
|0%
|Fact sheet
Access our expertise
Get insight into the institutional-caliber investment thinking and latest ideas that fuel our portfolio construction.
Explore other portfolios
Check out these other models designed for investors seeking to efficiently build a core portfolio that targets a desired level of risk.
MODEL PORTFOLIOS
Invesco Dynamic Active/Passive
Offers core portfolios of mutual funds and ETFs designed using strategic long-term asset class allocations based on our long-term capital market assumptions combined with our shorter-term/tactical asset allocation process.
Transcript
MODEL PORTFOLIOS
Explore model portfolios
We offer a range of efficient solutions to help build a core portfolio for a targeted level of risk or complement your core with specific exposures.
Transcript
Get model portfolio insights
Provide your contact information to get our latest perspectives on the markets and model portfolio allocations delivered right to your inbox.