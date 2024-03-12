International Diversification
These portfolios seek to provide diversification and counter-balance through broad exposure to non-US markets across asset class, market cap, and investment style.
International mandate
Invests in a blend of equity and fixed income assets across both non-US developed and emerging markets.
Core diversifier
Convenient and cost-effective vehicle for countering the home-country bias often present in domestic portfolios.
Targeted
Constructed from proprietary Invesco funds designed to provide targeted exposure to styles, factors, and geographies.
Achieve broad international exposure
The International Diversification portfolios help investors counter home-country bias in a blended vehicle with exposure across asset classes, investment styles, and both developed and emerging markets. See the fact sheet for each individual portfolio:
|Model name
|Duration
|Documents
|Invesco International Diversification Blend Portfolio
|Blend
|Fact sheet
|Invesco International Diversification Equity Portfolio
|Equity
|Fact sheet
Access our expertise
Get insight into the institutional-caliber investment thinking and latest ideas that fuel our portfolio construction.
Explore other portfolios
Check out these other models designed for investors seeking to complement their existing core portfolio by adding specific exposures that are crafted for precise objectives.
MODEL PORTFOLIOS
BulletShares Corporate
Offers investors a cost-effective and convenient approach to corporate bond laddering without the burden of ladder maintenance.
MODEL PORTFOLIOS
Explore model portfolios
We offer a range of efficient solutions to help build a core portfolio for a targeted level of risk or complement your core with specific exposures.
