International Diversification

These portfolios seek to provide diversification and counter-balance through broad exposure to non-US markets across asset class, market cap, and investment style.

International mandate

Invests in a blend of equity and fixed income assets across both non-US developed and emerging markets.

Core diversifier

Convenient and cost-effective vehicle for countering the home-country bias often present in domestic portfolios.

Targeted

Constructed from proprietary Invesco funds designed to provide targeted exposure to styles, factors, and geographies.

Achieve broad international exposure

The International Diversification portfolios help investors counter home-country bias in a blended vehicle with exposure across asset classes, investment styles, and both developed and emerging markets. See the fact sheet for each individual portfolio:

Model name Duration Documents
Invesco International Diversification Blend Portfolio Blend Fact sheet
Invesco International Diversification Equity Portfolio Equity Fact sheet

