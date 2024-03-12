Invesco Dynamic U.S. Factor Rotation
This US core equity model seeks to outperform by dynamically allocating to various factors depending on macroeconomic signals and market regimes.
Factor-driven
Provides tactical, managed exposure to five core factors—size, value, momentum, low-volatility, and quality.
Rules-based
Follows a 100% systematic process driven by leading economic indicators and global risk appetite.
Customized
Built with special-purpose Invesco ETFs designed specifically to capture factor exposures.
Access the power of factor dynamics across the macroeconomic cycle
The Invesco Dynamic U.S. Factor Rotation portfolio is designed to offer a cost-effective core U.S. equity solution based on tactical management of factor exposures dynamically driven by the macroeconomic cycle. See the portfolio fact sheet:
|Model name
|Duration
|Documents
|Invesco Dynamic U.S. Factor Rotation Portfolio
|Factor Rotation
|Fact sheet
Access our expertise
Get insight into the institutional-caliber investment thinking and latest ideas that fuel our portfolio construction.
Explore other portfolios
Check out these other models designed for investors seeking to complement their existing core portfolio by adding specific exposures that are crafted for precise objectives.
MODEL PORTFOLIOS
BulletShares Corporate
Offers investors a cost-effective and convenient approach to corporate bond laddering without the burden of ladder maintenance.
Transcript
MODEL PORTFOLIOS
Explore model portfolios
We offer a range of efficient solutions to help build a core portfolio for a targeted level of risk or complement your core with specific exposures.
Transcript
Get model portfolio insights
Provide your contact information to get our latest perspectives on the markets and model portfolio allocations delivered right to your inbox.