Model Portfolios

Invesco Dynamic U.S. Factor Rotation

This US core equity model seeks to outperform by dynamically allocating to various factors depending on macroeconomic signals and market regimes.

Subscribe to our models

Factor-driven

Provides tactical, managed exposure to five core factors—size, value, momentum, low-volatility, and quality.

Rules-based

Follows a 100% systematic process driven by leading economic indicators and global risk appetite.

Customized

Built with special-purpose Invesco ETFs designed specifically to capture factor exposures. 

Access the power of factor dynamics across the macroeconomic cycle

The Invesco Dynamic U.S. Factor Rotation portfolio is designed to offer a cost-effective core U.S. equity solution based on tactical management of factor exposures dynamically driven by the macroeconomic cycle. See the portfolio fact sheet:

Model name Duration Documents
Invesco Dynamic U.S. Factor Rotation Portfolio Factor Rotation Fact sheet

Explore other portfolios

Check out these other models designed for investors seeking to complement their existing core portfolio by adding specific exposures that are crafted for precise objectives.

MODEL PORTFOLIOS
BulletShares Corporate

Offers investors a cost-effective and convenient approach to corporate bond laddering without the burden of ladder maintenance.

Learn more

Transcript

MODEL PORTFOLIOS
Explore model portfolios

We offer a range of efficient solutions to help build a core portfolio for a targeted level of risk or complement your core with specific exposures.

View all models

Transcript

success failure

Get model portfolio insights

Provide your contact information to get our latest perspectives on the markets and model portfolio allocations delivered right to your inbox.

Get model portfolio insights
Model portfolios that interest me Please select one or more portfolios

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

When you interact with us, we may collect information about you which constitutes personal data under applicable laws and regulations. Our privacy notice explains how we use and protect your personal data.