Invesco Strategic Active
These diversified portfolios are based on our long-term capital market assumptions and designed using strategic long-term asset class allocations.
Risk-adjusted returns
Seeks to achieve higher risk-adjusted returns while maintaining target risk levels.
Leading active management
Allocates to managers that have demonstrated consistency of excess returns over time.
Diversified
Broad exposure to diversified drivers of risk and return, including alternative asset classes.
Target your optimal risk level
The Invesco Strategic Active series offers core portfolios that provide diversified exposures across asset classes, geographies, factors, and investment disciplines. The lineup provides access to Invesco’s broad range of investment capabilities with the added expertise of the Invesco Investment Solutions team. See the holdings overview of the entire series' lineup or access the fact sheet for each individual portfolio:
|Model name
|Equity holding
|Fixed income holding
|Documents
|Invesco Strategic Active 20/80 Portfolio
|20%
|80%
|Fact sheet
|Invesco Strategic Active 40/60 Portfolio
|40%
|60%
|Fact sheet
|Invesco Strategic Active 60/40 Portfolio
|60%
|40%
|Fact sheet
|Invesco Strategic Active 80/20 Portfolio
|80%
|20%
|Fact sheet
|Invesco Strategic Active 100/0 Portfolio
|100%
|0%
|Fact sheet
Access our expertise
Get insight into the institutional-caliber investment thinking and latest ideas that fuel our portfolio construction.
