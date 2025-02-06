BulletShares High Yield Corporate
These portfolios provide customized high yield corporate bond ladders tailored to specific maturity profiles, risk preferences, and investment goals.
Flexible
Designed to be evergreen across three maturity bands from three to seven years.
Convenient
Generate interest income potential and manage interest rate risk without spending excessive time managing a ladder.
Cost-effective
Constructed from carefully selected, low-cost single-maturity ETFs with no overlay fees.
Extend your investment range with managed high yield corporate bond ladders
The BulletShares High Yield Corporate series offers investors a cost-effective and convenient approach to corporate bond laddering without the burden of ladder maintenance. These portfolios can complement an existing allocation or act as a stand-alone corporate bond allocation. See the holdings overview of the entire series’ lineup or access the fact sheet for each individual portfolio:
|Model name
|Duration
|Documents
|Invesco BulletShares High Yield Corporate 0-3
|0-3 year
|Fact sheet
|Invesco BulletShares High Yield Corporate 0-5
|0-5 year
|Fact sheet
|Invesco BulletShares High Yield Corporate 0-7
|0-7 year
|Fact sheet
