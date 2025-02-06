BulletShares High Yield Corporate

NA3658084

Beta is a measure of risk representing how a security is expected to respond to general market movements. Smart beta represents an alternative and selection index-based methodology that seeks to outperform a benchmark or reduce portfolio risk, or both in active or passive vehicles. Asset allocation and diversification do not guarantee a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.

The Invesco models are overseen by the Invesco Solutions team. The team is a part of Invesco Advisers, Inc., an investment adviser; it provides investment advisory services to individual and institutional clients and does not sell securities. It is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Vision, designed by the Invesco Solutions team, is a decision support system that combines analytical and diagnostic capabilities to foster better portfolio management decision-making. By helping investors and researchers better understand portfolio risks and trade-offs, it helps to identify potential solutions best aligned with their specific preferences and objectives. The Invesco Vision tool can be used in practice to develop solutions across a range of challenges encountered in the marketplace.

Invesco Solutions develops Capital Market Assumptions (CMAs) that provide long-term estimates for the behavior of major asset classes globally. The CMAs, which are based on a 10-year investment time horizon, are intended to guide these strategic asset class allocations.