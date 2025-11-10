Plan governance Understanding private markets in defined contribution plans
The Pension Protection Act of 2006 (PPA) and subsequent regulations approved managed accounts as an available qualified default investment alternative (QDIA), but that’s not the real story that gives rise to the evolution of managed account programs in defined contribution (DC) plans. Shortly after PPA and the boom of automatic enrollment in plans, target date funds (TDFs) won the day. Between 2006 and 2015, target-date assets under management (AUM) grew nearly ninefold, from $118 billion to over $1 trillion, including collective investment trusts (CITs).1 Indeed, TDFs, with their singular focus on a date of retirement, were “easy” for employees to understand and delivered largely what the market desired. However, technological advances are now making it possible for more personalized solutions, notably managed accounts. This update will cover what managed accounts are, discuss why both plan sponsors and participants are increasingly embracing them, and offer some practical steps for implementing managed account programs.
Managed accounts are a service — not a product — that provides discretionary investment management tailored to each participant. Unlike TDFs, which base allocation solely on age, managed accounts use inputs like income, savings rate, gender, and outside assets to create a personalized retirement portfolio. With minimal participant involvement, portfolios are automatically adjusted over time rather than offering one-time advice.
These programs can be delivered through a recordkeeper or a third-party registered investment advisor (RIA) in a program called Advisor Managed Accounts (AMAs). While both AMAs and traditional managed accounts are offered via RIAs, the delivery method and accompanying services may differ. AMAs, often provided by the plan’s investment advisor through platforms like Morningstar, may also include holistic financial planning.
For both traditional managed accounts and AMAs, the key advantage is customization. Unlike TDFs, which treat all same-age participants alike, managed accounts adapt to individual circumstances. For example, two 40-year-old attorneys — one a married mother of three at a large firm, the other a single small-business owner — would receive identical TDF allocations, but vastly different managed account strategies.
While fees are often cited as a drawback, the focus should be on value. Under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA), fiduciaries must assess whether the service delivers sufficient value for the fees, which must be “reasonable.” Though managed account fees are typically higher than TDFs, they cover both the service and the underlying investments — and fees have been trending downward.
Participants are not only accustomed to personalization, they expect it in everything from their iPhone experience to their Starbucks order to their Amazon recommendations. Little wonder that participants today also expect that level of support and awareness in their retirement plan experience. Recent studies show that participants feel more confident when they have the support of a professionally managed service. According to Cerulli, participants using managed accounts are nearly three times more likely to feel “very confident” in their retirement strategy (47% vs. 16% of non-users).2
Given this, plan sponsors are increasingly making managed accounts available to participants, with approximately half of plans now doing so.3
Having a managed account program isn’t mutually exclusive with a TDF. In fact, for many participants and plans, both TDFs and managed accounts may live together harmoniously on the investment menu. When thinking about how to incorporate managed account programs into the investment menu, there are different options which may vary depending on a variety of factors, including but not limited to:
These factors may influence the way the managed account program is included on the menu, and it may change over time. Consider the following spectrum of options for how a managed account program may be included on the investment menu:
For ERISA-covered retirement plans, adding a managed account program is the selection of an investment service provider. This is a fiduciary decision, which should embrace the same type of process used in selecting the plan’s investment advisor or consultant.6 The prudent fiduciary will decide not only whether to add a managed account but also how to implement the program per the various options noted above.
In developing a consistent, repeatable fiduciary process to select a managed account provider, plan fiduciaries should consider — both initially and on an ongoing basis — the following, including but not limited to:
While not an exhaustive list of criteria, these can jumpstart plan fiduciaries’ framework for initial selection and ongoing monitoring. However, you may have heard that the highly personalized nature of managed accounts poses a risk because they can’t be readily benchmarked. However, there are still ways to document a comparative value that is received, which is what ERISA requires given that plans are to pay only reasonable fees under ERISA Section 404. By comparing the value of one managed account program to another managed account program — which includes evaluating both services and fees — the prudent fiduciary can meet this requirement. If there is only one managed account available on the recordkeeping platform, prudent fiduciaries should compare to other managed account programs on other platforms — including both AMAs as well as traditional managed account programs.
For plan fiduciaries looking to take their investment menu to the next level through personalization, consider these steps and determine how to work with a partner to implement for your plan.
i. Hint: If non-core options such as private markets will be included, some participants may require additional education.
ii. Hint: If there will be a QDIA re-enrollment, keep in mind that while there is only a limited number of required communications, participants will greatly benefit from optional communications in a more comprehensive communication strategy that can aid them in understanding the process.
Managed account programs have evolved over time and include a range of core and non-core options for prudent fiduciaries to consider. To learn more, engage your partners and determine what next steps may be appropriate based on the needs of the plan and its participants.
QDIA is an acronym for qualified default investment alternative, which provides relief from fiduciary liability with respect to the performance of the default investment chosen by the plan fiduciary when participants fail to make an investment election.
