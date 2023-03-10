Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

Important Information

NA4215440

Effective after close of business February 24, 2025, The Fund’s name will change to “Invesco Short Duration Total Return Bond ETF” As a result of this change, the Fund will also change its ticker to “GTOS.” Additionally, the Funds management fee will reduce to 30bps.

The ICE BofAML US Treasury Bill Index tracks the performance of US dollar denominated US Treasury Bills publicly issued in the US domestic market. An investment cannot be made directly into an index.

The Fund primarily invests in U.S. dollar-denominated investment grade debt securities, including U.S. Treasury securities and corporate bonds, rated Baa3 or higher. The Fund may invest no more than 10% of its assets in high yield securities (which also may be known as "junk bonds").

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Actively managed ETFs do not necessarily seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. Actively managed ETFs are subject to risks similar to stocks, including those related to short selling and margin maintenance. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund's return may not match the return of the Index. The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Fund.

Duration measures a bond's or fixed income portfolio's price sensitivity to interest rate changes.