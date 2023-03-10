GTOS
Invesco Short Duration Total Return Bond ETF
Invests in bonds with an average duration of less than one year.
The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF is designed for investors looking to earn additional return potential beyond money market funds but with potentially lower volatility than short-term bond strategies.
As of 3/31/2025 the Fund had an overall rating, based on risk-adjusted returns, of 4 stars out of 202 funds and was rated 3 stars out of 202 funds, 3 stars out of 184 funds and 4 stars out of 113 funds for the 3-, 5- and 10-year periods, respectively.
We provide a strategy that may fill the void between cash and short-term bonds for investors looking to put excess cash to work.
We invest primarily in investment grade debt securities.
We seek to outperform the Morningstar Ultrashort Bond Category through a high quality and multi-sector approach.
Get timely answers to important questions regarding this product.
Ultra-short duration funds and money market funds are both seen as relatively conservative investments for short-term liquidity need. However, ultrashort funds have a slightly longer duration profile than money market funds. Money market funds can be utilized for a client’s day to day cash needs, while ultrashort duration funds can be considered the first step out of the yield curve for excess cash balances.
GSY holds a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, but that have an average duration of less than one year. GSY invests in commercial paper, repurchase agreements, investment-grade debt securities, bank obligations, mortgages-backed securities, and other short-duration fixed income securities.
GSY is an actively managed ETF that seeks to outperform the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill Index in addition to providing returns in excess of those available in U.S. Treasury bills, government repurchase agreements, and money market funds, while seeking to provide preservation of capital and daily liquidity.
GSY is designed for investors looking to earn additional return potential beyond money market funds, but with lower volatility than short-term bond strategies.
Bond prices and interest rates move in opposite directions. The very short duration of ultra-short duration funds can act differently in relation to rising rates versus funds that invest in bonds with longer durations.
Research our related product offerings to learn how they could add value to investing goals.
GTOS
Invesco Short Duration Total Return Bond ETF
STBAX
Invesco Short Term Bond Fund
Important Information
NA4215440
Effective after close of business February 24, 2025, The Fund’s name will change to “Invesco Short Duration Total Return Bond ETF” As a result of this change, the Fund will also change its ticker to “GTOS.” Additionally, the Funds management fee will reduce to 30bps.
The ICE BofAML US Treasury Bill Index tracks the performance of US dollar denominated US Treasury Bills publicly issued in the US domestic market. An investment cannot be made directly into an index.
The Fund primarily invests in U.S. dollar-denominated investment grade debt securities, including U.S. Treasury securities and corporate bonds, rated Baa3 or higher. The Fund may invest no more than 10% of its assets in high yield securities (which also may be known as "junk bonds").
There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Actively managed ETFs do not necessarily seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. Actively managed ETFs are subject to risks similar to stocks, including those related to short selling and margin maintenance. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund's return may not match the return of the Index. The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Fund.
Duration measures a bond's or fixed income portfolio's price sensitivity to interest rate changes.
This link takes you to a site not affiliated with Invesco. The site is for informational purposes only. Invesco does not guarantee nor take any responsibility for any of the content.
We'll use this information to help deliver the experience most relevant to you.