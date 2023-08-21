Ticker: QQQM

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

Explore the potential benefits of accessing the world's most innovative companies.

Product details

Why invest in QQQM?

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF is designed for investors seeking exposure to US large-cap growth stocks in the Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX), which contains some of the world’s most innovative companies.

4-star overall Morningstar rating - Large Growth Category

As of 3/31/2025 the Fund had an overall rating, based on risk-adjusted returns, of 4 stars out of 1027 funds and was rated 4 stars out of 1027 funds, not rated, and not rated for the 3-, 5- and 10-year periods, respectively.

More than just a tech fund

QQQM has exposure to technology stocks as well as stocks from other sectors, including consumer discretionary, health care, and industrials. 

Access leaders of innovation

QQQM holds companies adapting to a rapidly changing world by developing new technologies and groundbreaking solutions.

Unlock growth potential

The Nasdaq-100 Index provides access to innovative large- and mega-cap companies listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market.

Fundamentals of Nasdaq-100 vs. industry benchmarks

This chart shows higher historical growth rates of the Nasdaq-100 Index compared to the S&P 500 Index and Russell 1000 Growth Index when comparing revenue, earnings, and dividends over the past 10 years. 

Source: Bloomberg L.P., as of December 31, 2024. 

An investor cannot invest directly in an index. The results assume that no cash was added to or assets withdrawn from the Index. Index returns do not represent Fund returns. The Index does not charge management fees or brokerage expenses, nor does the Index lend securities, and no revenues from securities lending were added to the performance shown.

FAQ

Get timely answers to important questions regarding this product.

QQQM provides access to leading large-cap growth companies at the forefront of innovation in the liquid¹ and tax-efficient² ETF structure. 

The index includes the largest 100 non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market based on market capitalization. The index rebalances quarterly and is reconstituted annually in early December.

QQQM can be used for US large-cap growth equity exposure in portfolios by accessing innovative companies with sound fundamentals that help drive global growth. 

QQQM is an ETF designed to track the Nasdaq-100 Index, a well-known benchmark comprised of large- and mega-cap US companies. QQQM provides access to some of the world’s most innovative companies in the cost-effective³ and tax-efficient² ETF structure.

  • The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF seeks to track the investment results (before fees and expenses) of the Nasdaq-100 Index®.

  • Source: Morningstar Inc. Ratings are based on a risk-adjusted return measure that accounts for variation in a fund's monthly performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. Open-end mutual funds and exchange-traded funds are considered a single population for comparison purposes. Ratings are calculated for funds with at least a three year history. The overall rating is derived from a weighted average of three-, five- and 10-year rating metrics, as applicable, excluding sales charges and including fees and expenses. ©2025 Morningstar Inc. All rights reserved. The information contained herein is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers. It may not be copied or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The top 10% of funds in a category receive five stars, the next 22.5% four stars, the next 35% three stars, the next 22.5% two stars and the bottom 10% one star. Ratings are subject to change monthly. Had fees not been waived and/or expenses reimbursed currently or in the past, the Morningstar rating would have been lower. Ratings for other share classes may differ due to different performance characteristics.