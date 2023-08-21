QQQ
Explore the potential benefits of accessing the world's most innovative companies.
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF is designed for investors seeking exposure to US large-cap growth stocks in the Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX), which contains some of the world’s most innovative companies.
As of 3/31/2025 the Fund had an overall rating, based on risk-adjusted returns, of 4 stars out of 1027 funds and was rated 4 stars out of 1027 funds, not rated, and not rated for the 3-, 5- and 10-year periods, respectively.
This chart shows higher historical growth rates of the Nasdaq-100 Index compared to the S&P 500 Index and Russell 1000 Growth Index when comparing revenue, earnings, and dividends over the past 10 years.
The index includes the largest 100 non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market based on market capitalization. The index rebalances quarterly and is reconstituted annually in early December.
QQQM can be used for US large-cap growth equity exposure in portfolios by accessing innovative companies with sound fundamentals that help drive global growth.
The Nasdaq-100 Index comprises the 100 largest non-financial companies traded on the Nasdaq. S&P 500 Index is an unmanaged index considered representative of the U.S. stock market. The Russell 1000® Growth Index, a trademark/service mark of the Frank Russell Co.®, is an unmanaged index considered representative of large-cap growth stocks. An investor cannot invest directly in an index.
There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Shares are not actively managed and are subject to risks similar to those of stocks, including those regarding short selling and margin maintenance requirements. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund’s return may not match the return of the Underlying Index. The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Fund.
Investments focused in a particular sector, such as information technology, are subject to greater risk, and are more greatly impacted by market volatility, than more diversified investments.
The risks of investing in securities of foreign issuers can include fluctuations in foreign currencies, political and economic instability, and foreign taxation issues.
The Fund is non-diversified and may experience greater volatility than a more diversified investment.
