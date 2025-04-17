Private real estate and the impact of tariffs: Stay measured

Alternatives SteelPath commentary on the midstream energy infrastructure industry
Get monthly insight from the Invesco SteelPath team on midstream industry happenings, including performance, news, and a chart of the month.
Sharp shifts in US tariff policies have caused disruption to capital markets. We’ve produced this opinion primarily with US market conditions in mind, but we acknowledge this is a global situation, extending well beyond the scope of this memo.
The midstream sector is compelling with growing natural gas demand and companies with increased capital efficiency and healthy balance sheets.
With the uncertainties sparked by the rollout of US tariffs, midstream equities are still outperforming the broader markets
