Why private real estate lending is growing

Image: Magdalena Wygralak

A warehouse line in commercial real estate lending is a short-term credit facility that lets lenders or mortgage originators borrow money to fund new loans before they secure permanent financing or sell the loans. A warehouse line provides a pool of capital from which temporary loans can be made to help close deals quickly. The line is secured by the loans being funded. Once the loans are sold or refinanced, the warehouse line is paid back. Warehouse lines are classified by the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council (FFIEC) as Commercial & Industrial (C&I) lending and have lower bank reserve requirements than commercial real estate loans.

Note-on-note financing in commercial real estate refers to a structure where a lender provides a loan that is secured by another loan (the “note”) rather than directly by the real estate asset. In other words, the collateral for the new financing is an existing mortgage note, not the property itself. A bank or credit provider lends to an investor or fund that already holds a mortgage note on a property. The new loan is backed by that mortgage note (hence “note-on-note”), creating an indirect exposure to the underlying real estate. This structure is common when banks prefer indirect lending rather than originating new property-level loans, especially in tight regulatory environments.

Basel III is a set of banking sector reforms published by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision.

