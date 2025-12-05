Private Markets Education

NA5012487

Alternative investment products and strategies—including hedge funds, private equity, private debt, and/or private real estate—carry a high degree of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. These investments often employ leveraging and other speculative practices that can increase the risk of loss, may be highly illiquid, and typically lack a secondary market. They are not required to provide periodic pricing or valuation information, may involve complex tax structures and delays in tax reporting, and are generally not subject to the same regulatory requirements as registered funds. Fees and expenses are often significant and may offset any trading profits, and underlying investments are frequently non-transparent and known only to the investment manager. Alternative investment strategies may involve additional risks such as concentrated ownership, counterparty default, and exposure to changes in interest rates, rental yields, and general economic conditions, which can lead to fluctuations in value. These investments may result in greater volatility within a portfolio and carry a substantial risk of capital loss. Restrictions on transferability may apply, and investors should be prepared for long holding periods and limited liquidity.