Private Markets Education

Fixed Income Bond bites: Ideas and insights in under three minutes
With a solid overall credit health, attractive valuations, and near-historic high yields, our muni Chief Investment Officer makes a case for munis.
This introductory video series to private markets investing explores the key differences between public and private markets, dives into major asset classes like private equity, private credit, real estate, and infrastructure, and examines how access to these opportunities is expanding beyond institutions to individual investors.1 As private markets continue to grow, understanding their unique benefits, potential risks, and evolving structures is essential. Whether you're a financial professional guiding clients or an investor seeking diversification and long-term growth potential, this series offers the insights you need to navigate private markets.
We believe global equities may continue to rise in the new year, and we expect new opportunities to be unlocked as market leadership evolves.
We expect OK growth and lower rates, and are focusing on the front-end of duration, and continuing to lean into sectors with strong fundamentals.
