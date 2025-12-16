Time to consider value?

Digital assets: The investor’s guide to blockchain and crypto
Many value stocks are trading well below historical norms, with valuations at a 30% discount to the S&P 500 Index.
Energy, financials, healthcare, and industrials are typical value sectors and can help reduce exposure to concentrated growth or AI-centric stocks.
Companies with solid balance sheets, consistent earnings, and tangible cash flows may be able to benefit from renewed economic momentum.
If the economy reaccelerates and the Federal Reserve (Fed) continues its interest rate-cutting cycle — as markets currently expect — value stocks may be poised for a resurgence. While rate cuts have historically broadly supported stocks, their impact on value versus growth can vary depending on the macroeconomic backdrop.
Lower interest rates mean businesses can borrow at a lower cost and invest in growth more easily. This usually gives growth companies an advantage because their future earnings can look more certain. In the current rate cycle, however, interest rates are higher, which may benefit value stocks. Plus, they’re currently at attractive entry points because many are still trading at discounts to historical valuations. Value stocks, based on the Russell 1000 Value Index, are at a 30% discount to the S&P 500 Index, and a 50% discount to growth stocks, based on the Russell 1000 Growth Index. (See chart below)
The stock market is also broadening beyond mega-cap technology stocks, potentially giving value sectors like energy, industrials, financials, and healthcare room to outperform. Value stocks are also a way to help reduce exposure to concentrated growth or AI-centric risks. Also, companies with strong balance sheets, consistent earnings, and tangible cash flows can be better positioned to weather macro uncertainty and capitalize on reaccelerating demand.
We don’t look at the investing world as value or growth stocks, but cheap or expensive stocks. That framing aligns with our contrarian value philosophy. We believe it’s more accurate to think of the stock market as a price-setting mechanism driven by the most optimistic participants, not necessarily long-term fundamentals.
Stock prices aren’t determined by consensus. They’re set by the most motivated buyer — the investor willing to pay the highest price at the moment. Buyers and sellers submit bids and asks. The bid price is the maximum a buyer is willing to pay, and the ask is the minimum a seller is willing to accept. A transaction occurs when the most aggressive buyer meets the most willing seller. That’s how the market works. So the price reflects the optimism at the time. It’s not a balanced view of the intrinsic value of the stock. That’s based on the company's fundamentals like cash flow, assets, and growth potential, which are independent of its current market price. In other words, stock prices often reflect the views of a small, bullish minority rather than the broader investor base. So, the cautious, valuation-conscious majority typically has little influence on short-term pricing.
Short-term stock prices can fluctuate wildly, while intrinsic value can evolve steadily. To illustrate this dynamic, consider the hypothetical chart below. It shows market price, which is volatile, sentiment-driven, and reactive to short-term events, and the intrinsic value, which is smooth, gradual, and grounded in fundamentals.
Here are four things for value investors to keep in mind:
The stock market is a price-setting mechanism driven by optimism. For contrarian value-focused investors, this reinforces the importance of discipline, patience, and a long-term view. Understanding how prices are formed — and how they diverge from fundamentals — can help investors stay the course and potentially capitalize on mispricing.
Important information
The opinions referenced above are those of the authors as of Dec. 9, 2025.
