Time to consider value?

The stock market is also broadening beyond mega-cap technology stocks, potentially giving value sectors like energy, industrials, financials, and healthcare room to outperform. Value stocks are also a way to help reduce exposure to concentrated growth or AI-centric risks. Also, companies with strong balance sheets, consistent earnings, and tangible cash flows can be better positioned to weather macro uncertainty and capitalize on reaccelerating demand.

Contrarian value philosophy

We don’t look at the investing world as value or growth stocks, but cheap or expensive stocks. That framing aligns with our contrarian value philosophy. We believe it’s more accurate to think of the stock market as a price-setting mechanism driven by the most optimistic participants, not necessarily long-term fundamentals.

Market’s price-setting mechanism

Stock prices aren’t determined by consensus. They’re set by the most motivated buyer — the investor willing to pay the highest price at the moment. Buyers and sellers submit bids and asks. The bid price is the maximum a buyer is willing to pay, and the ask is the minimum a seller is willing to accept. A transaction occurs when the most aggressive buyer meets the most willing seller. That’s how the market works. So the price reflects the optimism at the time. It’s not a balanced view of the intrinsic value of the stock. That’s based on the company's fundamentals like cash flow, assets, and growth potential, which are independent of its current market price. In other words, stock prices often reflect the views of a small, bullish minority rather than the broader investor base. So, the cautious, valuation-conscious majority typically has little influence on short-term pricing.

Visualizing market price vs. intrinsic value

Short-term stock prices can fluctuate wildly, while intrinsic value can evolve steadily. To illustrate this dynamic, consider the hypothetical chart below. It shows market price, which is volatile, sentiment-driven, and reactive to short-term events, and the intrinsic value, which is smooth, gradual, and grounded in fundamentals.