Digital assets: The investor’s guide to blockchain and crypto

Blockchains like Ethereum and cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ether are transforming the way people, businesses, and governments transact and share information. These digital assets are now a major asset class that investors look to for potential returns and diversification. The cryptocurrency market alone — 18,000 cryptocurrencies strong — represents over $3.2 trillion in market capitalization.1

The digital assets ecosystem also includes companies that mine cryptocurrencies and provide technology, as well as companies that stand to benefit from blockchain’s many uses.

Each aspect of the digital asset ecosystem presents an opportunity for investors. Even if you don’t plan on investing in digital assets, it’s valuable to understand how all the parts fit together.

What are blockchain and cryptocurrency?

A blockchain is a digital database that allows data to be recorded and distributed across countless computers globally. The benefits include decentralization, security, and transparency compared to traditional methods of transacting and sharing information.

The applications of this technology go far beyond cryptocurrencies: Blockchain has a wide — and rapidly expanding — array of uses that could change how consumers, companies, and governments transact and share information. Example uses of blockchain technology include secure medical record storage, insurance claim fraud prevention, and food safety traceability. Some of today’s most well-known companies are leveraging blockchain technology. 

First invented in 2009, cryptocurrency is decentralized digital money based on a blockchain. More precisely, a cryptocurrency is a non-traditional, digital form of currency. It’s a medium of exchange that uses cryptography to validate and secure transactions. Bitcoin is the first and most widely used cryptocurrency. Other cryptocurrencies, like Ethereum’s ether, are collectively referred to as altcoins. The space continues to grow and evolve as new players enter the market.

What are cryptocurrency’s major milestones?

Year Event
2009:
 The first cryptocurrency, bitcoin, is invented by the anonymous “Satoshi Nakamoto.“
2010: The first known real-world transaction using bitcoin took place on May 22, when 10,000 bitcoins were exchanged for two pizzas. This is now celebrated as Bitcoin Pizza Day.
2012: European regulators permit bitcoin use.
2014: Microsoft and PayPal accept bitcoin as payment in limited uses.
2015: Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap today, goes live on the Ethereum platform.
2017: Japan passes a law accepting bitcoin as a legal payment; CME launches bitcoin futures.
2018: Samsung begins manufacturing chips for mining cryptocurrencies.
2020: PayPal permits users to transact in bitcoin.
2021: El Salvador announces that businesses must accept bitcoin as legal tender.
2022: Ethereum’s transaction validation method shifts from “Proof-of-Work“ to “Proof-of-Stake,“ which aims to address sustainability concerns and increase transaction throughput from 15 transactions per second to thousands per second.
2023: In August, Grayscale won its lawsuit against the SEC, overturning the commission’s rejection to convert the Grayscale bitcoin trust (GBTC) into a spot ETF.
2024:

US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approves the listing and trading of spot ETPs like the Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO) and the Invesco Galaxy Ethereum ETF (QETH).

In December, bitcoin crossed the $100,000 mark, spurred by US regulatory optimism following Donald Trump’s win in the presidential election.
2025:

In January, the SEC rescinded SAB 121, which posed strict requirements on publicly traded institutions that custody digital assets, preventing most banks from participating in the digital assets ecosystem.

In March, the US established both a strategic bitcoin reserve (SBR) and a US digital asset stockpile under President Trump’s Strengthening American Leadership in Digital Financial Technology Executive Order. The White House also hosted its first Digital Assets Summit in history.

In May, bitcoin surged to an all-time high of $111k, continuing to be fueled by strong ETP demand and regulatory optimism in the US.

BTCO is not an investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (“1940 Act”). That shares of the Trust are not subject to the same regulatory requirements as mutual funds. As a result, shareholders of BTCO do not have the protections associated with ownership of shares in an investment company registered under the 1940 Act.

Source: Invesco and CoinMarketCap as of 6/27/2025

Source: Cambridge University, Crypto Climate Accord. Statista, September 2021

What are the top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization? (%)

Besides blockchain and cryptocurrencies, what else is in the digital asset ecosystem?

Many players, technologies, and financial instruments are bringing digital assets to life. Each presents an investible opportunity.

What companies and technologies help in the production and use of digital assets?

Blockchain users: Companies that research and develop blockchain technologies for cryptocurrencies and other commercial applications. 

Cryptocurrency buyers: Companies that report crypto assets on their balance sheets.

Cryptocurrency miners: Companies that mine cryptocurrency assets, bringing them into existence. Miners are critical to the blockchain since their computational power keeps the network secure. After solving complex computational problems, they’re rewarded in coin and permitted to update the ledger. The Proof of Stake model (Ethereum’s methodology) validates block transactions based on the number of coins a miner has, whereas Proof of Work (bitcoin’s methodology) validates based on network computing power. The Proof of Stake model requires far less electricity to operate than the Proof of Work model.

Enabling technologies: Companies that facilitate the buying, selling, or transfering of crypto assets; provide custody for crypto assets; or create semiconductors or cryptocurrency mining technologies.

What are some investment products for investing in digital assets?

In addition to owning cryptocurrencies directly, many investment products and vehicles allow investors and companies to get exposure to digital assets.

Spot ETPs: Exchange-traded products that expose investors to the world’s largest cryptocurrency. ETPs are more efficient and liquid than other funds. Invesco’s unique partnership with crypto native Galaxy led to the Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO), and the Invesco Galaxy Ethereum ETF (QETH).

Cryptocurrency derivatives: Financial instruments with value based directly on the price of an underlying cryptocurrency.

Trusts and exchange-traded products (ETPs): Investment products that are linked to cryptocurrencies or funds that provide broader exposure to digital assets. Investment managers, such as Invesco, have launched exchange-traded products that invest in digital assets.

Proprietary investment products: Hedge funds and other non-exchange-traded investment vehicles that invest in cryptocurrency.

What other digital asset terms should an investor know?

Digital assets, and cryptocurrencies in particular, involve many terms that may be new to some investors. Here are some terms to know.

Decentralized finance (DeFi): A system enabled by blockchain in which financial transactions are made directly between buyers and sellers without help from banks or other centralized financial institutions.

Exchanges: Platforms where cryptocurrencies can be bought and sold for a fee. On decentralized exchanges, users are matched with buyers/sellers using their own wallets. On centralized exchanges, users create an account with an exchange that holds their cryptocurrency assets.

Initial coin offering (ICO): A mechanism that entrepreneurs use to raise funds to launch a new cryptocurrency coin. ICOs have come under increasing regulatory scrutiny because they require no formal filings.

Token: A digital asset that represents a tradable asset on a blockchain network. Tokens, which can be used for transactions, must exist on the blockchain of another cryptocurrency (like bitcoin or ether’s Etherium blockchain).

Wallet: A device or service in which bitcoin, ether, and other cryptocurrencies are, in essence, held for use. Wallets facilitate holding cryptocurrencies, whereas an address is specific to each blockchain and used in transactions.

How do different parts of the digital asset ecosystem work together?

Seeing how the digital asset ecosystem works can help investors identify opportunities to get exposure to the asset class (see the simplified, hypothetical visual below). Miners create cryptocurrency and other digital assets, which come in various forms and types. The creation, transaction, and recording of these digital assets take place using blockchain technology. Buyers and sellers of digital assets can exchange them via blockchain technology or get exposure to them via investment funds, like hedge funds and exchange-traded products (ETPs) including the Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO) and the Invesco Galaxy Ethereum ETF (QETH). These types of investment funds either invest directly in digital assets or invest in companies and institutions that leverage blockchain technology.

Shows digital assets can be exchanged using blockchain or with investment funds that invest directly in digital assets and/or companies using blockchain.

Source: Invesco as of 6/30/24. For illustrative purposes only.

Invesco digital asset ETPs: Efficient exposure to an emerging asset class

Digital assets are a dynamic, growing asset class that’s constantly evolving as consumers, companies, and institutions find more ways to use blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Their rapid expansion highlights the value of considering broad, diversified exposure to digital assets.

In 2024, Invesco partnered with Galaxy to launch the Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO) and Invesco Galaxy Ethereum ETF (QETH). Invesco is a global ETF franchise with a diverse selection of 200+ forward-thinking ETPs. Galaxy is a digital asset and blockchain leader with a wealth of traditional finance expertise and deep crypto know-how. The combined experience informs BTCO and QETH, which provide bitcoin and Ethereum exposure respectively while helping to mitigate the risk of managing personal digital wallets and dealing with unregulated crypto platforms. Both ETPs seek to reflect the spot price performance of their respective cryptocurrency by holding the actual coins in institutional-grade digital storage. 

In 2021, Invesco launched two equity-based digital asset ETPs, the Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (SATO) and the Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BKLC). SATO and BKLC give investors access to stocks of crypto and blockchain-related companies. 

Whether you’re looking for investment opportunities related to cryptocurrencies or exposure to the broader blockchain ecosystem, Invesco offers tools for diversifying your portfolio.

  • 1

    CoinMarketCap as of 6/27/2025.

