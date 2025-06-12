What will happen to commercial real estate values in 2025?

The results matter for two reasons. The first is that the April 2025 survey was conducted during March 31 to April 11 when public market reaction to tariff policy announcements were the most volatile. If bank lenders felt the need to materially change their posture toward CRE lending amid tariffs and market volatility, the survey would have been a prime opportunity to communicate that. Instead, the responses were little changed from the previous quarter and reinforced the direction of less tightening compared to a year or two ago.

The second reason relates to the strong long-term historical relationship between the SLOOS results and CRE capital value growth. From January 2000 to April 2025, the correlation between the net percent of banks tightening their CRE loan underwriting standards and the annual unlevered capital appreciation return of properties in NCREIF's Open-End Diversified Core Equity (ODCE)4 Index two quarters later has been strongly negative at -0.79.3 Tighter underwriting standards (i.e., high positive net scores on the survey) have been highly correlated with low or negative property value change. Looser underwriting standards (i.e., low positive scores to negative net scores on the survey) have been highly correlated with positive property value gains. The strength of this lagged relationship means that the SLOOS survey historically has provided value as a leading indicator of short-term capital value changes for CRE.

Loan underwriting standards have been strongly correlated with forward capital value returns