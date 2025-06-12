What will happen to commercial real estate values in 2025?

Real estate Private real estate and the impact of tariffs: Stay measured
Sharp shifts in US tariff policies have disrupted markets. Here’s insight on what it might mean for private real estate investments.
The April 2025 Federal Reserve Loan
Officer Opinion Survey (SLOOS) shows
underwriting tightening to be
much eased from 1-2 years ago.
Lender underwriting standards have
been a strong historical leading indicator
of capital value growth. April survey
results imply value gains for 2025.
While sentiment can change, the April
2025 results reinforce our measured
approach to tariff-induced volatility.
Investors are asking us how volatility of U.S. tariff policy will impact commercial real estate (CRE) values. A short-term hint might be found in the Federal Reserve's Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey (SLOOS)1, specifically their question about tightening standards on new CRE loan underwriting. The April 2025 survey response suggests that property level values have a high probability of increasing in 2025. This result is particularly telling since the survey results were collected between March 31 and April 11 2, a period that included the most volatile days following the April 2 "Liberation Day" announcement of tariffs proposed by the Trump Administration.
The April 2025 results showed that on a net basis, 9.0% of banks were tightening lending standards. That compares to 7.3% in January 2025, 20.2% in April 2024, and 67.4% in April 2023. The April 2025 results indicate slightly more tightening on a net basis since the start of this year, but considerably less tightening on a net basis compared to the past two years.
The results matter for two reasons. The first is that the April 2025 survey was conducted during March 31 to April 11 when public market reaction to tariff policy announcements were the most volatile. If bank lenders felt the need to materially change their posture toward CRE lending amid tariffs and market volatility, the survey would have been a prime opportunity to communicate that. Instead, the responses were little changed from the previous quarter and reinforced the direction of less tightening compared to a year or two ago.
The second reason relates to the strong long-term historical relationship between the SLOOS results and CRE capital value growth. From January 2000 to April 2025, the correlation between the net percent of banks tightening their CRE loan underwriting standards and the annual unlevered capital appreciation return of properties in NCREIF's Open-End Diversified Core Equity (ODCE)4 Index two quarters later has been strongly negative at -0.79.3 Tighter underwriting standards (i.e., high positive net scores on the survey) have been highly correlated with low or negative property value change. Looser underwriting standards (i.e., low positive scores to negative net scores on the survey) have been highly correlated with positive property value gains. The strength of this lagged relationship means that the SLOOS survey historically has provided value as a leading indicator of short-term capital value changes for CRE.
Based on linear regression analysis, the 9.0% result from the April 2025 survey suggests that unlevered capital values two quarters from now would be higher than today with annual growth in the single digits (i.e., 3.9%). Importantly, the regression analysis suggests that at a confidence level of 95%, the probability of annual unlevered ODCE capital values posting positive gains two quarters from now is 69%.4 If that were to occur, it would reinforce the recent bottoming of unlevered ODCE values in 4Q-2024, despite high levels of tariff-related volatility experienced in the first part of 2025.
As we've stated previously, Invesco Real Estate is taking a measured approach to tariff-induced market volatility. While continuous trading in the public markets can drive hyper-responsiveness, we believe private markets have the benefit of digesting information more deliberately, without the emotional spikes. We will continue to monitor the SLOOS survey each quarter to gauge sentiment of senior bank loan officers. And while sentiment can change, the April 2025 results reinforce our posture of taking a measured approach to tariff-induced volatility.
Sharp shifts in US tariff policies have disrupted markets. Here’s insight on what it might mean for private real estate investments.
With commercial real estate prices down 20% from the April 2022 peak, there may be a buying opportunity as occupancy rates are trending in a positive direction from a historical perspective.
The public REIT market can serve as a leading indicator for the private property market, so we believe private US real estate is poised for recovery.
Get the latest information and insights from our portfolio managers, market strategists, and investment experts.
NA4568697
Photographer Credit: Kolderal / Getty
Data as of June 2025, unless otherwise stated.
Correlation indicates the degree to which two investments have historically moved in the same direction and magnitude.
NFI-ODCE (NCREIF Fund Index - Open-End Diversified Core Equity) is a fund-level capitalization weighted, time-weighted return index and includes property investments at ownership share, cash balances and leverage. An investment cannot be made into an index.
Where individuals or the business have expressed opinions, they are based on current market conditions, they may differ from those of other investment professionals and are subject to change without notice. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations.
The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested. Property and land can be difficult to sell, so investors may not be able to sell such investments when they want to. The value of property is generally a matter of an independent valuer's opinion and may not be realized.
Generally, real estate assets are illiquid in nature. Although certain kinds of investments are expected to generate current income, the return of capital and the realization of gains, if any, from an investment will often occur upon the partial or complete disposition of such investment. Investing in real estate typically involves a moderate to high degree of risk. The possibility of partial or total loss of capital will exist.
Investing in commercial real estate assets involves certain risks, including but not limited to: tenants' inability to pay rent; increases in interest rates and lack of availability of financing; tenant turnover and vacancies; and changes in supply of or demand for similar property types in a given market.
This link takes you to a site not affiliated with Invesco. The site is for informational purposes only. Invesco does not guarantee nor take any responsibility for any of the content.
We'll use this information to help deliver the experience most relevant to you.