Private Credit

Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc. is an investment adviser; it provides investment advisory services to individuals and institutional clients and does not sell securities. Like Invesco Distributors, Inc., it is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Index-based ETFs are not actively managed. Actively managed ETFs do not necessarily seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. Both index-based and actively managed ETFs are subject to risks similar to stocks, including those related to short selling and margin maintenance. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund's return may not match the return of the Index. The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Fund.