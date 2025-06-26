Midstream energy infrastructure overview and benefits
Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc. manages more than $47 billion in private credit assets.1
Our talented team consists of more than 125 investment professionals across the US and Europe.1
Team members have deep expertise, with an average of more than 30 years of relevant experience.1
Our credit process has been continuously tested and refined, but it’s always centered on deep due diligence, disciplined underwriting, and risk mitigation to help preserve capital while targeting attractive risk-adjusted returns. This process is employed across all private credit investment strategies managed by the team.
As one of the largest asset managers in the leveraged loan market, Invesco uses its credit expertise and market-leading position to provide investors unique access to investment opportunities in senior secured loans.
Our team has decades of experience sourcing, underwriting, and executing senior secured loans in the core middle market. Our capabilities have made us a trusted partner to leading deal sponsors seeking capital and investors seeking compelling sources of risk-adjusted returns.
We have a long history of seeking equity-like returns with credit-like risk by investing in opportunistic, distressed, and special situations investments within inefficient markets. Our integrated global credit platform provides a competitive edge in sourcing, diligence, and execution.
|
Fund
|
Ticker
|
Vehicle
|
Category
|
Download
|
OOSAX
|
Mutual fund
|
Bank loan
|
AFRAX
|
Mutual fund
|
Bank loan
|
BKLN
|
ETF
|
Bank loan
|
ICLO
|
ETF
|
Bank loan
|
VSLAX
|
Mutual fund
|
Bank loan
|
XCRTX
|
Mutual fund
|
Bank loan
Private credit is an asset class generally defined as non-bank lending — privately negotiated loans and debt financing from non-bank lenders. The private credit market typically serves borrowers too small to access public debt markets or with unique circumstances requiring a private lender. We include senior secured loans within private credit because of our private-side orientation and consistent due diligence approach across private credit sectors.
The three primary private credit segments are direct lending (inclusive of all performing corporate strategies), opportunistic (primarily backed by the cash flow of securities of non-corporate, non-correlated, or unique and esoteric assets), and distressed debt.
In general, private credit and private debt are used interchangeably to refer to private lending — loans provided to companies by private investors and private markets rather than by banks or public debt markets.
Public credit is debt issued or traded on the public markets. Private credit is privately originated or negotiated investments, comprised of potentially higher yielding, illiquid opportunities across a range of risk/return profiles. They aren’t traded on the public markets.
Default risk is the leading risk of private credit and emphasizes the need for in-depth, thorough due diligence and credit expertise. The risk that a borrower will be unable to pay back a loan (i.e., default) may be elevated because private credit typically involves non-investment grade borrowers. Liquidity risk is another key risk because private credit securities generally are illiquid relative to publicly traded securities.
