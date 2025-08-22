Where apartment rents may accelerate soonest

Alternatives SteelPath commentary on the midstream energy infrastructure industry
Get monthly insight from the Invesco SteelPath team on midstream industry happenings, including performance, news, and a chart of the month.
Rent growth in several apartment markets has the potential to increase significantly over the next one to two years. That’s because of a pending imbalance between supply and demand. US apartment construction starts for the year ending Q2-2025 fell to their lowest level since 2012, while tenant demand reached a record high.1
We researched the drivers of apartment rent growth, and used the results to project which submarkets across 53 metro areas we believe have the highest potential for outsized rent increases and therefore stronger return potential. Here are our key takeaways. (Read our complete research report, Unlocking rent growth: Projecting high-potential apartment submarkets.)
Its history of attractive long-term returns and inflation-beating income potential reinforces private real estate's place in today's portfolios.
Reduced cross-border investment in new US commercial real estate may impact US and global property sectors, markets, and assets differently.
