1031 Education

November 3, 2025
Invesco
Introducing the 1031 Exchange Video Series

Welcome to our 1031 Exchange video series—designed to help investors understand the fundamentals of tax-deferred real estate investing. Whether you're new to 1031 Exchanges or looking to deepen your knowledge, these short, animated videos break down key concepts in a simple and engaging way. From understanding how gains are taxed to exploring the potential benefits of Delaware Statutory Trusts (DSTs), this series is a practical resource to understand your investment decisions.

