Why US REITs may shine in a rate-cutting environment

With the first Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cut in the books and a pivot toward easing monetary policy, investors may want to consider sectors that have historically thrived in lower-rate environments, including US real estate investment trusts (REITs). These income-generating real estate securities have historically shown resilience, and even outperformance, following rate cuts. With macroeconomic conditions shifting, the current environment may present a compelling entry point for investors.

REITs are particularly sensitive to interest rates because of their reliance on debt to finance property acquisitions and development. Lower rates reduce borrowing costs, boost valuations, and increase investor demand for yield, helping create a favorable backdrop for REIT performance. Rate cuts are typically aimed at stimulating economic growth, which can translate into higher occupancy and stronger rent growth. These dynamics support REIT fundamentals, which can be good for REIT share prices.

REITs are required to distribute a substantial portion of their taxable income as dividends. In lower interest rate environments, these dividend distributions may appeal to investors seeking income-oriented strategies.

Real estate has historically outperformed after rate cuts

Lower interest rates play a critical role in shaping REIT performance. By reducing borrowing costs, rate cuts can enhance property values, lower financing expenses, and strengthen dividend-paying business models, which are some of the key drivers of REIT performance. For nearly five decades, REITs have consistently outpaced broader US stocks following Fed easing cycles.1 In the 12 months after a rate cut, US REITs delivered an annualized return of 9.48%, compared to 7.57% for US stocks.1