ticker: rsp

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Explore the potential benefits of investing in an equal weight strategy that provides access to S&P 500 companies in a cost-effective and tax-efficient way.

Product details

Why invest in RSP?

Over twenty years ago, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (ticker: RSP) helped reinvent how clients access the S&P 500. If you're invested in funds that track the S&P 500 Index, your portfolio may be too concentrated and missing out on potentially higher returns. RSP can help address both concerns with the added potential benefits of cost-effectiveness and tax efficiency. 

Eliminate concentration risk in the S&P 500

Currently, the top 10 companies in the S&P 500 make up over 30% of the index. You may not be properly diversified as a result.1

  • Source: Bloomberg L.P., as of March 31, 2025. Calculation period: December 31, 2019 – March 31, 2025. Percentage of S&P calculated as the total market capitalization of the largest 10 companies in the S&P 500 as of year end divided by the total market capitalization of the S&P 500 as of year end. An investment cannot be made in an index.

Diversify with an equal weight approach

RSP has the same holdings as the S&P 500 Index, but each company is weighted equally to help you diversify.  

  • Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices and Invesco as of March 31, 2025. Diversification does not guarantee a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.

Take advantage of potentially higher returns

By being less diversified, you may be missing out on potentially higher returns. The smallest 50 companies in the S&P 500 are about 1% of the index but provided about 5% higher return versus the largest 50 (from 12/31/2003, the year the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index was incepted, through 12/31/2024).

  • Source: Bloomberg L.P., as of December 31, 2024. Period includes 12/31/03 – 12/31/24. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Index returns do not represent fund returns.

A history of outperformance vs. the S&P 500

The S&P 500 Equal Weight Index, which RSP tracks, has outperformed the S&P 500 Index based on rolling monthly periods over the past 3, 5 and 10 years. Dating back to inception in 2003, the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index outperformed the S&P 500 Index by 0.51% on an annualized basis. Likewise, RSP outperformed the S&P 500 Index by 0.10% on an annualized basis.

  • Bar charts represent the percent of time S&P 500 Equal Weight Index outperformed the S&P 500 Index. Source: Morningstar Research Inc. as of March 31, 2025. Performance shown in bar chart consists of rolling monthly periods between January 31, 2003 – March 31, 2025. Annualized outperformance for S&P 500 Equal Weight Index vs S&P 500 Index calculated using daily returns since January 8, 2003 when the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index was incepted. Annualized outperformance for RSP vs S&P 500 Index calculated using daily returns since April 24, 2003 when RSP was incepted. S&P 500 Equal Weight Index had annualized performance of 11.15% versus S&P 500 Index’s annualized performance of 10.65%. From when RSP was incepted (4/24/2003) through 3/31/2025, the fund outperformed the S&P 500 Index by 0.10% (annualized return at net asset value (NAV) of 10.86% vs 10.76%, respectively). Based on rolling monthly periods, RSP outperformed the S&P 500 Index 48.25%, 47.06%, 52.78% of the time in the 3-, 5- and 10-year periods since inception. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Index returns do not represent fund returns, click here for fund performance. Investment returns and principal value will fluctuate, and shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be higher or lower than performance data quoted. See invesco.com to find the most recent month-end performance numbers. Market returns are based on the midpoint of the bid/ask spread at 4 p.m. ET and do not represent the returns an investor would receive if shares were traded at other times. Fund performance reflects applicable fee waivers, absent which, performance data quoted would have been lower. After-tax returns reflect the highest federal income tax rate but exclude state and local taxes. After Tax Held and After Tax Sold are based on NAV.

Access at an attractive cost with tax efficiency

RSP has a management fee that is 68% less than its peers, and it hasn’t paid a capital gains distribution since inception in 2003, helping you keep more of what you earn.

Expense ratio and capital gains distribution comparison²
  RSP Lipper peer group
Total expense
ratio		 0.20% 0.60%
(median)
Average annual
capital gains
distributions		 0% 2.55%

  • Expense ratio source: Lipper, Bloomberg, as of March 31, 2025. Total expense ratio of 0.20% represented for RSP. Lipper Multi-Cap Value Funds Classification median expense ratio is based on open-end, no-load mutual funds and ETFs; excludes funds of funds. An investment cannot be made directly into an index. ETFs generally have lower expenses than actively managed mutual funds due to their different management styles. Most ETFs are passively managed and are structured to track an index, whereas many mutual funds are actively managed and thus have higher management fees. Unlike ETFs, actively managed mutual funds have the ability to react to market changes and the potential to outperform a stated benchmark. ETFs can be traded throughout the day, whereas mutual funds are traded only once a day. While extreme market conditions could result in illiquidity for ETFs, typically they are still more liquid than most mutual funds because they trade on exchanges. While it is not Invesco’s intention, there is no guarantee that the Funds will not distribute capital gains to its shareholders. Capital gains source: Lipper, Bloomberg, as of March 31, 2025. Lipper Multi-Cap Value Funds Classification average annualized capital gains rate (%NAV) are based on open end, no-load mutual funds and ETFs; excludes funds of funds.

FAQ

RSP tracks the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index, which consists of the same companies within the market cap-weighted S&P 500 Index but equally weights them (each company has the same weight of 0.20%). The underlying index and fund rebalance quarterly and reconstitute yearly.

Concentration risk is when investors have a lot of exposure to a small number of companies, which could mean their investments are not properly diversified. If one of those companies declines in value, there could be negative performance implications. Diversifying can potentially help to reduce exposure to companies that may not perform well.

Market cap strategies can overweight the largest companies and underweight the smallest companies. An equal weight strategy provides equal exposure to both types of companies. When smaller companies outperform larger companies, investors have greater exposure to them in their portfolio versus a market cap-weighted strategy, leading to potential outperformance.

RSP is a unique equal weight strategy that has 68% lower management fees than its peers and hasn’t paid a capital gains distribution since its inception in 2003.

  1. Diversify a market cap-weighted core equity strategy with an equal weight approach.

  2. Complement large-cap growth equity strategies with a strategy that has greater exposure to the smaller companies within the S&P 500.

  3. Replace high-fee, underperforming active strategies with an equal weight strategy that has a track record of outperformance.

Discover our equal weight sector ETFs

RSP is part of our broader equal weight suite that includes:

  • Sector Equity

    RSPC

    ETF

    Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF

    Equity
  • Sector Equity

    RSPT

    ETF

    Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight Technology ETF

    Equity
  • Sector Equity

    RSPD

    ETF

    Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

    Equity

  • 1

    Concentration risk is the potential for investors to have a lot of exposure to a small number of companies, which may mean their investments are not properly diversified. People who invest in products that track the market-cap-weighted S&P 500 Index are becoming overexposed to the top companies in the index, which could potentially be a problem if these companies underperform (if these companies underperform, your portfolio may decrease in value as a result).
  • 2

    Average taxable gain passed on to shareholders when an investment within an ETF or mutual fund is sold for more than its original price.