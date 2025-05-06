NA4460870

Important information

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF:

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Shares are not actively managed and are subject to risks similar to those of stocks, including those regarding short selling and margin maintenance requirements. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund’s return may not match the return of the Underlying Index. The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Fund.

Stocks of medium-sized companies tend to be more vulnerable to adverse developments, may be more volatile, and may be illiquid or restricted as to resale. Investments focused in a particular industry or sector, are subject to greater risk, and are more greatly impacted by market volatility, than a more diversified investments.

Since ordinary brokerage commissions apply for each ETF buy and sell transaction, frequent trading activity may increase the cost of ETFs.

Invesco does not provide tax advice. Investors should always consult their own legal or tax professional for information concerning their individual situation.

Note: Not all products, materials or services available at all firms.