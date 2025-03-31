US municipal bond quarterly market recap and outlook

Important information

NA4467756

An investment cannot be made directly into an index.

All fixed income securities are subject to two types of risk: credit risk and interest rate risk. Credit risk refers to the possibility that the issuer of a security will be unable to make interest payments and/ or repay the principal on its debt. Interest rate risk refers to the risk that bond prices generally fall as interest rates rise and vice versa.

Municipal securities are subject to the risk that legislative or economic conditions could affect an issuer’s ability to make payments of principal and/ or interest.

The Bloomberg US Municipal Bond Index covers the USD-denominated long-term tax-exempt bond market. The index has four main sectors: state and local general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, insured bonds, and pre-refunded bonds.

The Bloomberg High Yield Bond Index covers the universe of fixed-rate, non-investment grade debt.

The Bloomberg US Municipal Taxable Bonds Index is a flagship measure of the US municipal taxable investment grade bond market with greater than one year to maturity.

High yield bonds, or junk bonds, involve a greater risk of default or price changes due to changes in the issuer’s credit quality. The values of junk bonds fluctuate more than those of high quality bonds and can decline significantly over short time periods.

A credit rating is an assessment provided by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO) of the creditworthiness of an issuer with respect to debt obligations, including specific securities, money market instruments or other debts. Ratings are measured on a scale that generally ranges from AAA (highest) to D (lowest); ratings are subject to change without notice. NR indicates the debtor was not rated and should not be interpreted as indicating low quality. For more information on rating methodologies, please visit the following NRSRO websites: www.standardandpoors.com and select ‘Understanding Credit Ratings’ under Rating Resources ‘About Ratings’ on the homepage.; https://ratings.moodys.io/ratings and select ‘Understanding Ratings’ on the homepage.; www.fitchratings.com and select ‘Ratings Definitions Criteria’ under ‘Resources’ on the homepage. Then select ‘Rating Definitions’ under ‘Resources’ on the ‘Contents’ menu.