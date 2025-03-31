US municipal bond quarterly market recap and outlook

Fixed Income Five reasons why municipal bonds are compelling post-election
The current environment suggests potential positive muni bond performance ahead. Here are key reasons to consider an allocation to tax-exempt munis now.
The muni market got off to a volatile start in 2025. January and February posted gains, benefiting from a seasonal imbalance in supply and demand. The favorable market technicals reversed in March, and muni generally declined. Worries about the potential impact of President Trump’s tax-policy, as well as layoffs from the federal government workforce, may have further unsettled investors. For the first quarter overall, investment grade, high yield, and taxable muni bonds returned -0.22%, 0.82%, and 2.99%, respectively.1 Investors in the tax-exempt space continued to favor lower credit quality bonds, helping high yield muni bonds outperform investment grade munis.
Key takeaways:
With multiple Federal Reserve rate cuts predicted for 2025 and steady new issuance, we see opportunities in the muni bond market due to high absolute yields and strong fundamentals. In the near term, we expect continued financial market volatility. Munis may benefit, as they’ve historically been a refuge for investors during turbulent periods and may add value to a portfolio by helping to mitigate risk.
