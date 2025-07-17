Bond market outlook: Resilience and rate cuts

Fixed Income Bond bites: Ideas and insights in under three minutes
Will it be another strong summer for munis as it has historically been? Get insight from Mark Paris, Chief Investment Officer and Head of Municipal Strategies.
Bond returns have been strong year to date due to economic resilience and lower-than-feared inflation.1
Credit spreads remain tight, limiting further tightening, while many individual investors are still on the sidelines.
The Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates, possibly in September, if economic data shows signs of slowing.
June was another positive month for bonds. The Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index was up about 1.5% and the Bloomberg US Corporate Bond Index up around 1.8%; both indexes are up just over 4% year to date.1 We discuss these returns, Federal Reserve (Fed) moves, and the economy in our monthly question and answer.
Craig: What do you think has been the catalyst for bond returns?
Matt: It’s been a better year than many people probably expected given the noise around tariffs and inflation. For me, it’s that the economy has been resilient. Inflation hasn’t been as bad as people had feared, and while the tariffs have been in the headlines, they haven’t been as punitive as people thought from an inflationary perspective. That may change, however, as we see more data. Overall, we think that means that the Fed is likely to cut rates at some point this year. That has led some market participants to front run potential cuts with an increased risk appetite.
Craig: The market believes we’ll see cuts in September and December. Do you agree with that, particularly if inflation remains stickier? Or do you think the market is being a bit aggressive on its expectations for cuts?
Matt: Looking at the economic data, particularly around employment, it’s slowing. Although, we recently had some decent job openings and payroll numbers. So that’s good. But overall, we’re seeing the economy slow. The Fed is currently in a restrictive stance, which means you’re going to make the economy slow even more, which I don’t think they want. So even though it’s been resilient, I’m concerned that if the Fed doesn’t cut sooner, they may be behind the curve. I think they should cut in July, however, I don’t think they will. I think Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will tee a cut up instead and then explain his forward-looking views on rates at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium in August. We think the Fed will likely cut in September and then if they’re behind the curve you could potentially see two more cuts by the end of the year. The sooner they move, ironically, the less they may have to cut overall.
Craig: Let’s talk about credit spreads. The S&P 500 ended June at new highs, and July has historically been a strong month too. Why are credit spreads struggling to keep up in this market?
Matt: It’s been a bit frustrating to see credit spreads go sideways to slightly tighter in June while stocks just went up and up. Our view is that the economy would hang in well enough and that eventually many of the negative headlines would go away. That would allow markets to go higher, which usually means credit spreads can go tighter. For now, it hasn’t turned out that way. I think there are two reasons why. First, spreads are already tight making it harder for them to move tighter. Second, yields overall have come down. We’ve had 5%-5.50% yields on the investment grade index all year.2 As we got higher on that range, there have been more buyers, and as we got lower on that range, we’ve seen a bit more cost consciousness from investors. They’ve been a little bit more particular to the lower end of yield range.
So, right now institutional investors have pulled back just a touch, but I think we’re still missing the individual investors, who have been waiting to enter the bond market. I think that with a more than 4% total return year to date,3 we may see them start moving off the sidelines. It may be because of a bit of FOMO (fear of missing out), where they want to start participating before yields are materially lower
Craig: The market almost seems like it’s on summer break right now. Stocks are at all-time highs and credit spreads at all-time tights. Do you think there has been a little complacency in this type of environment?
Matt: There’s probably some complacency, but overall, I think there’s a lot of good that doesn’t always get reported. I continue to think that the economy has been on great footing. Fundamentals have been good from a balance sheet standpoint, so there’s really no reason to panic. I think spreads may go tighter from here.
