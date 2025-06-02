equities

$274B in client assets

Our fundamental equities platform manages $274B billion in client assets.1

9 investment groups

140 investment professionals located in offices across North America, Europe and Asia.1

67 different strategies

We offer a broad range of client solutions across 67 different strategies.1

Trusted equities partner for over 75 years

Invesco has been a trusted partner in fundamental equity investing for over 75 years. Offering investors choice and versatility, our diversified global platform has scale, scope, and depth with strong actively-managed capabilities that span regions, styles, and market capitalizations.

  • High conviction – We seek to deliver our best ideas to clients through high conviction portfolios backed by our strong active capabilities and rigorous risk management approach.
  • Diversified global platform – Capabilities stretch across market capitalizations, styles, and regions with a long history of uncovering compelling opportunities for our investors.
  • Breadth and depth in expertise – Strategies managed by teams of professionals who have the independence to pursue alpha and are part of a collaborative culture that fosters sharing ideas.

Fundamental equity products

Ticker Fund name Vehicle Market Cap Download
ACSDX Invesco Comstock Fund Mutual Fund Large cap Fact sheet
VVOIX Invesco Value Opportunities Fund Mutual Fund Mid cap Fact sheet
OEGYX Invesco Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund Mutual Fund Mid cap Fact sheet
ODIYX Invesco Discovery Fund Mutual Fund Small cap Fact sheet
VSMIX Invesco Small Cap Value Fund Mutual Fund Small cap Fact sheet
OIGYX Invesco Oppenheimer International Growth Fund Mutual Fund Large cap Fact sheet
US fundamental equities

Managing $150 billion in client assets, we seek to deliver our best ideas to clients through high-conviction investment approaches that stretch across market capitalizations and investment styles. Our domestic equities platform consists of three distinct teams comprised of 51 professionals averaging 24 years of industry experience and an average of 12 years with the firm.

Ticker Fund name Vehicle Market Cap Download
ACSDX Invesco Comstock Fund Mutual Fund Large cap Fact sheet
VVOIX Invesco Value Opportunities Fund Mutual Fund Mid cap Fact sheet
OEGYX Invesco Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund Mutual Fund Mid cap Fact sheet
ODIYX Invesco Discovery Fund Mutual Fund Small cap Fact sheet
VSMIX Invesco Small Cap Value Fund Mutual Fund Small cap Fact sheet
OPMYX Invesco Main St. Small Cap Fund Mutual Fund Small cap Fact sheet
LCEYX Invesco Diversified Dividend Fund Mutual Fund Large cap Fact sheet
VAFIX Invesco American Franchise Fund Mutual Fund Large cap Fact sheet
Global & International fundamental equities

Invesco has been a trusted partner and leader in global, international, and emerging market equities for more than 50 years. Our product offerings are designed to meet a diverse set of investor needs including global, international and emerging market equity.

Ticker Fund name Vehicle Market Cap Download
OGLYX Invesco Global Fund Mutual Fund Large cap Fact sheet
AIIYX Invesco EQV International Equity Fund Mutual Fund All cap Fact sheet
OSMYX Invesco International Small-Mid Company Fund Mutual Fund Small-Mid cap Fact sheet
IEGYX Invesco EQV International Small Company Fund Mutual Fund Small cap Fact sheet
ODVYX Invesco Developing Markets Fund Mutual Fund Large cap Fact sheet
OIGYX Invesco Oppenheimer International Growth Fund Mutual Fund Large cap Fact sheet
Transcript

Frequently asked questions

Fundamental equity strategies typically focus on the health of a company’s business when investing in individual stocks. Systematic equity strategies, meanwhile, employ structured, rules-based quantitative models and algorithms to make investment decisions.

It involves analyzing a company’s fundamental strength through earnings, profit margins, intangible assets, competitive moat, and other factors. In other words, a company’s fundamentals determine which stocks are the most attractive for investing.

Yes, value is one of the oldest, well-known fundamental approaches to investing. Value investors typically look for undervalued companies by examining fundamental metrics like the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio.

Other approaches that typically fall under fundamental equity investing include investing in companies with high growth, revenue, cash flow, and dividends. Growth investors usually focus on companies with higher P/E ratios that are growing revenue quickly. While income investors who want exposure to more stable, mature companies may target the strategy’s dividend aspect.

  • 1

    As of December 31, 2024. Equity AUM figures include all assets under advisement, distributed and overseen by Invesco.