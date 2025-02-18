Three reasons why it may be a mid-cap sweet spot

No. 3: Less concentration = better diversification and opportunity

Much has been made about the concentration of the S&P 500 Index in a select group of mega-cap “Magnificent Seven” stocks — Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla.4 Technology-related businesses now dominate growth-style large cap. There’s more industry diversification and opportunities to deliver alpha through stock selection within mid cap, in our view. Some of the best-performing companies in our mid-cap portfolios are a handful of companies behind NVIDIA’s success or that are benefitting from their ecosystem, not just in tech but across sectors, including industrials and utilities.

What hasn’t been discussed as much is how the best small caps have evolved into attractive mid caps and that the number of investable companies in the small-cap universe has been shrinking. It’s not the size of the companies that’s shrinking. Many of the premier small-cap companies we invest in have more than doubled in size, and many of the best-managed companies have graduated into mid-cap companies because of their success. That’s why we’re seeing higher-quality and better-managed mid-cap companies, while the quality of the small-cap universe hasn’t been refreshed.

A contributing dynamic during the last few years is that new initial public offerings (IPOs) haven’t been added to the small-cap opportunity set. Abundant private equity capital, significant regulatory requirements, and the high costs of going public have led many companies to remain private. In fact, some of the best IPO companies during the last two years were delayed and then came to market as mid caps. While we expect IPOs to improve in 2025, we also expect mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to improve dramatically and keep this dynamic in place.

Optimistic outlook

The economy has shown healthy resilience, and the Fed is patiently normalizing policy with what appears to be a beneficial downward bias. We’re optimistic about US stocks in the coming year and are seeing attractive ideas for our mid-cap funds — Invesco Value Opportunities Fund and Invesco Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund. Also, the Intrinsic Value and Discovery Growth teams at Invesco have a unique point of view and competitive advantage in the marketplace. They’re deep and experienced teams with long track records of identifying early-stage small-cap opportunities, which can then compound over time, and they graduate what they believe are the best of them into mid-cap funds — all competitive advantages.

