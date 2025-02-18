Three reasons why it may be a mid-cap sweet spot

EM spring: A brighter season for emerging market stocks may be ahead
Two longtime headwinds may be turning into tailwinds for emerging market stocks: The Chinese economy and the US dollar.
In recent, months, with little fanfare, mid-cap stocks have taken over market leadership from large caps.
Mid-cap earnings growth is currently inflecting with 2025 estimates exceeding earnings growth for large caps.1
There’s industry diversification and opportunities to deliver alpha through stock selection within mid cap, in our view.
After an extended period of large-cap leadership, a rotation back to mid-cap leadership already appears in motion with an increasingly attractive setup for 2025. Mid caps outperformed in January as the market has started to broaden.2 We believe it may be a positive setup for the under-invested mid-cap “sweet spot.” Here are three reasons why.
With an 11.0% annualized return, mid caps have outperformed small caps (9.05% annualized return) and large caps (10.4% annualized return) since the inception of the Russell Midcap Index in 1991.3 And they’ve done this often. Mid caps outperformed large caps 56% of the time and small caps 92% of the time for monthly five-year rolling periods.3
Mid-cap earnings growth is currently inflecting to the upside, with 2025 estimates exceeding large-caps and at lower valuations.1 Also, while the number and pace of interest rate cuts in 2025 are open questions, the Federal Reserve’s (Fed’s) normalization around current levels has already removed a financing headwind for many mid caps. Our research shows small caps still face significant refinancing risk over the next two to three years. To avoid a negative impact, they would need more cuts than are currently expected.
While the Trump administration’s government policy is still uncertain, potential tariffs and negotiations aimed at stimulating US production would likely be advantageous for mid-cap companies, which tend to be domestic businesses. The potential for lower corporate tax rates in 2025 could benefit all US stocks. If there are additional tax breaks for US production, it could further benefit mid caps. Many of these potential policies should benefit small caps, too; however, we see lower-quality earnings and some offsets that make us less optimistic about them versus mid caps.
Much has been made about the concentration of the S&P 500 Index in a select group of mega-cap “Magnificent Seven” stocks — Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla.4 Technology-related businesses now dominate growth-style large cap. There’s more industry diversification and opportunities to deliver alpha through stock selection within mid cap, in our view. Some of the best-performing companies in our mid-cap portfolios are a handful of companies behind NVIDIA’s success or that are benefitting from their ecosystem, not just in tech but across sectors, including industrials and utilities.
What hasn’t been discussed as much is how the best small caps have evolved into attractive mid caps and that the number of investable companies in the small-cap universe has been shrinking. It’s not the size of the companies that’s shrinking. Many of the premier small-cap companies we invest in have more than doubled in size, and many of the best-managed companies have graduated into mid-cap companies because of their success. That’s why we’re seeing higher-quality and better-managed mid-cap companies, while the quality of the small-cap universe hasn’t been refreshed.
A contributing dynamic during the last few years is that new initial public offerings (IPOs) haven’t been added to the small-cap opportunity set. Abundant private equity capital, significant regulatory requirements, and the high costs of going public have led many companies to remain private. In fact, some of the best IPO companies during the last two years were delayed and then came to market as mid caps. While we expect IPOs to improve in 2025, we also expect mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to improve dramatically and keep this dynamic in place.
The economy has shown healthy resilience, and the Fed is patiently normalizing policy with what appears to be a beneficial downward bias. We’re optimistic about US stocks in the coming year and are seeing attractive ideas for our mid-cap funds — Invesco Value Opportunities Fund and Invesco Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund. Also, the Intrinsic Value and Discovery Growth teams at Invesco have a unique point of view and competitive advantage in the marketplace. They’re deep and experienced teams with long track records of identifying early-stage small-cap opportunities, which can then compound over time, and they graduate what they believe are the best of them into mid-cap funds — all competitive advantages.
Learn more about mid-cap opportunities at Invesco, including Invesco Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund and Invesco Value Opportunities Fund.
Two longtime headwinds may be turning into tailwinds for emerging market stocks: The Chinese economy and the US dollar.
Our experts address the critical questions that arose following the news of DeepSeek’s artificial intelligence model and the market’s volatile reaction.
While growth has outperformed value for an extended period, signs are pointing to a potential reversal in leadership. Plus, it always makes sense to be diversified.
Important information
NA4218860
Image: sanjeri / Getty
All investing involves risk, including the risk of loss.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Investments cannot be made directly in an index.
This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions.
Alpha refers to the excess returns of a fund relative to the return of a benchmark index.
Forward price-to-earnings ratio is a variant of a company’s price-to-earnings ratio, and is calculated by dividing the company’s current share price by its expected earnings, usually for the next 12 months or next full fiscal year.
Diversification does not guarantee a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.
Intrinsic value represents the inherent business value of portfolio holdings during a two- to three-year investment horizon based on their estimates of future cash flow.
The Magnificent Seven stocks refer to Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla.
Stocks of medium-sized companies tend to be more vulnerable to adverse developments, may be more volatile, and may be illiquid or restricted as to resale.
Stocks of small and mid-sized companies tend to be more vulnerable to adverse developments, may be more volatile, and may be illiquid or restricted as to resale.
The Russell 1000® Index, a trademark/service mark of the Frank Russell Co.®, is an unmanaged index considered representative of large-cap stocks.
The Russell 2000® Index, a trademark/service mark of the Frank Russell Co.®, is an unmanaged index considered representative of small-cap stocks.
The Russell Midcap® Index, a trademark/service mark of the Frank Russell Co.®, is an unmanaged index considered representative of mid-cap stocks.
The S&P 500® Index is an unmanaged index considered representative of the US stock market.
In general, stock values fluctuate, sometimes widely, in response to activities specific to the company as well as general market, economic and political conditions.
The opinions referenced above are those of the author as of February 18, 2025. These comments should not be construed as recommendations, but as an illustration of broader themes. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. They involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions; there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations.
This link takes you to a site not affiliated with Invesco. The site is for informational purposes only. Invesco does not guarantee nor take any responsibility for any of the content.
We'll use this information to help deliver the experience most relevant to you.