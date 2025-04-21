IRS regulations generally require 10% withholding on distributions from retirement accounts, unless the shareholder elects otherwise. This serves as a prepayment of your income taxes and is not to be confused with any IRS penalties for premature withdrawals. Additionally, if your distribution was from a qualified plan or 403(b) account, IRS regulations require 20% withholding on amounts that are eligible to be rolled over to another custodian; this also serves as a prepayment of your income taxes and should not be confused with any IRS penalties.