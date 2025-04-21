Form 1042-S is your record of all distributions, including dividends, short-term capital gains, long-term capital gains, and/or return of capital, and redemptions from accounts owned by nonresident aliens or representatives of foreign entities.

Distributions are identified by the appropriate income code. See the back of Form 1042-S for a list of income codes and their descriptions.

This form also reports the amount of federal tax withheld from distributions because of the nonresident alien status. The withholding rate, which is determined by the IRS, is based on the country of tax residence and Invesco's receipt of a Certificate of Foreign Status (Form W-8).