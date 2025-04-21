Form 5498-ESA
Coverdell ESA contribution information (Mailed in June)
About this form
Form 5498-ESA reports contributions made to your Coverdell education savings account (ESA).
Frequently answered questions
Submit a new, completed W-9 form to Invesco.
The deadline for making a contribution is normally April 15. The deadline is regulated by the IRS and designed to give investors additional time for making contributions.
Note: For information regarding an extension of the deadline due to presidential proclaimed disasters and military service, visit the IRS website at irs.gov.
Contributions cannot be made after the designated beneficiary reaches age 18, unless the designated beneficiary is considered a special needs individual.
Looking for your tax forms?
log into your account to access your personal tax forms or return to the tax center for form information