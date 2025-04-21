Form 5498 reports gross contributions to your IRAs, including rollover and conversion contributions, as well as regular contributions to traditional and Roth IRAs. It also reports the fair market value of your IRA account and if the account may be required to take a required minimum distribution during the coming year. If no contributions were made to your traditional or Roth IRA, Simplified Employee Pension (SEP), Salary Reduction SEP (SARSEP), or SIMPLE IRA plans, you will not receive Form 5498 in June. Your annual statement will be the only record you receive of your account's fair market value as of the end of the year.

Contribution limits for IRAs

The annual contribution limit for both traditional and Roth IRAs is the smaller of the applicable amount listed in the table below or your taxable compensation for the year. See IRS Pub. 590-A for more details.