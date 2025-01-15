ETF Tax Center

Unlike traditional mutual funds, the majority of buying and selling by shareholders takes place on an exchange and not directly with the ETF. As a result, the ETF does not need to make purchases or sales in its portfolio in response to these shareholder trades, and with a lower volume of portfolio sales there is a lower likelihood of the ETF realizing gains on its portfolio.



ETFs work directly with authorized participants (APs) which are typically large institutions to create and redeem existing fund shares typically through an "in-kind" process. APs have a legal agreement in place with an ETF trust and their custodial bank allowing them to create or redeem shares of the ETF in large blocks of shares known as creation units. When redemptions are processed "in-kind", the Fund delivers a specific basket of portfolio securities in return for the AP surrendering shares of the ETF.



Due to specific provisions of the Internal Revenue Code, an "in-kind" redemption does not result in a taxable realized gain or loss to the ETF. Thus, this structure may create a meaningfully different after-tax return experience between an ETF and another type of investment vehicle — even if both track the same index.



Please visit our resource insight for more information on tax efficiency and a pictorial representation of creation/redemption process.