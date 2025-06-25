Invesco Global Sovereign Asset Management Study

Uncover the themes shaping the future of official institutions.

Download the 2025 study

This year’s key themes

In 2025, sovereign investors are reassessing their portfolio frameworks  as traditional models are being challenged, and adopting targeted approaches to emerging markets, with renewed interest in China. Additionally, these investors are exploring digital assets, deepening their commitment to active management, and building larger, more diversified reserves.

theme 1

Theme 1
Recalibrating for a transformed investment landscape

Amid an unpredictable macro environment, sovereign investors are reassessing portfolio frameworks. Traditional models are being challenged, prompting strategic adaptations in asset allocation, risk management, and diversification.

Download the 2025 study >

Transcript

theme 2

Theme 2
Renewing interest in China as a strategic priority

Sovereign wealth funds are adopting targeted approaches to emerging markets, with renewed interest in China. Confidence in China's innovation leadership is driving investment into critical technology, even as concerns persist around broader macroeconomic transition risks.

Download the 2025 study >

Transcript

theme 3

Theme 3
Exploring digital assets amid structural potential

Direct allocations by sovereign wealth funds remain limited but are beginning to increase, with digital assets viewed as a source of long-term optionality. Central banks are advancing digital currency initiatives slowly, balancing innovation ambitions against potential risks to financial stability.

Download the 2025 study >

Transcript

theme 4

Theme 4
Embracing active management amidst uncertainty

Sovereign wealth funds and central banks are deepening their commitment to active management as a strategic response to heightened geopolitical volatility and concerns about index concentration risk. Portfolio construction decisions are increasingly viewed as forms of active management.

Download the 2025 study >

Transcript

theme 5

Theme 5
Adapting central bank strategies for uncertain times

Central banks are building larger, more diversified reserves to withstand volatility. Concerns around US fiscal dynamics are intensifying, but structural realities mean the dollar retains dominance, with gold's role as a strategic defensive asset strengthening.

Download the 2025 study >

Transcript

Dive deeper into this year's study

Uncover the themes shaping the future of official institutions.

Download the 2025 study Opens in a new tab
success failure

Unlock Deeper Insights – speak with an expert

Our teams are here to help you interpret the findings. Fill out the form and we will be in touch for a personalised conversation.

Unlock Deeper Insights – speak with an expert

When you provide your details, you may share your personal data with us. Our privacy policies explain how we use your personal data. By clicking ‘’Submit’’, you agree to receive information from Invesco globally that we think may be of interest to you or your organization. You may withdraw this consent at any time by selecting the unsubscribe option in the communication you receive or by contacting your regional sales representative.

Privacy policies

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  • Investment risk

    The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.

    Important information

    This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication.

    Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change.

    This document may not be reproduced or used for any other purpose, nor be furnished to any other person other than those to whom copies have been sent. Nothing in this document should be considered investment advice or investment marketing as defined in the Regulation of Investment Advice, Investment Marketing and Portfolio Management Law, 1995 (“Investment Advice Law”). Neither Invesco Ltd. nor its subsidiaries are licensed under the Investment Advice Law, nor does it carry the insurance as required of a licensee thereunder.