Terms & Conditions and Site Policies
Disclaimer of Warranty and Limitation of Liability
Neither Invesco, nor any of its affiliates, directors, officers or employees, nor any third party vendor will be liable or have any responsibility of any kind for any loss or damage that you incur in the event of any failure or interruption of this site, or resulting from the act or omission of any other party involved in making this site or the data contained therein available to you, or from any other cause relating to your access to, inability to access, or use of this site or these materials, whether or not the circumstances giving rise to such cause may have been within the control of Invesco or of any vendor providing software or services support.
Privacy Policy
Information that you provide voluntarily
When you contact your local Invesco sales representatives or provide your personal data through our websites, we may collect your personal data such as your name, company name, job title, country of residence, personal and business phone number and email address, and your financial information. We will not use your personal data for any purpose other than to register your attendance at our events, to respond to your enquiry and, where appropriate and depending on the nature of your relationship with us, we may also use such personal data for client servicing purposes in connection with your existing and proposed investments in our investment funds managed or administered by the Invesco group (“Invesco”) which may include following up on your enquiries, market analysis and the formulation of business strategies and other similar administrative or business purposes. In doing so your personal data may be accessible to third parties (including other Invesco entities) who are engaged to support us in the above matters. When you provide your personal data to us, we would have notified you of the specific purpose(s) for which your personal data would be used and you would have given your consent to such use if required under applicable laws. You do not have to provide all the personal data we ask for, but it will help us to contact you quickly to help with your enquiry and to send you information that you may find useful.
Your personal data may not be used for direct marketing unless you consent or when informed that data will be used for direct marketing, you do not object to its collection for that purpose. Further, you may at any time withdraw your consent to our use of your personal data for communications with you by selecting the unsubscribe option in the communication you receive or by contacting your regional sales representative.
In fulfilling the purposes for which your personal data is collected, to the extent permitted by law your personal data may be transferred to other Invesco entities or external service providers outside of your local jurisdiction for processing and/or storage where there may not be in place data protection laws which are substantially similar to, or serve the same purposes as, those in your local jurisdiction.
Information collected by the website
When you visit our website we or our third-party service providers may use software tools or 'cookies' to gather information about you (e.g. the IP address of your electronic device, your country, the pages visited, the time at which a visit is made and the browser type) and your browsing activities to:
- track and record the aggregate number of visitors to the website and the sections of the site visited by visitors using cookies;
- analyse our website, for example to collect information that will help us understand visitors' browsing habits on our website;
- compile statistical reports on website activity, e.g. number of visitors and the pages they visit;
- improve the functionality of our website by temporarily storing any information which you may enter in tools, such as calculators or demonstrations on our website; in some cases, remember information about you when you visit our site. We may need to do this to provide some of our services; and
- record your visit to our website, the pages you have visited and the links you have followed. We use this information to make our website more relevant to your interests and identify products or services that may be of interest to you. We may also share this information with third parties for these purposes.
The information collected may be processed by us, our affiliates, agents or any other third parties which provide services to us.
Most web browsers are initially set up to accept cookies. You can choose to ‘not accept’ cookies by changing the settings but if you do so you may find that certain features on the website do not work properly. Please visit our Cookie Policy below for further details.
For information security reasons, we may use the IP address of your electronic device to perform monitoring of unusual IP addresses, so as to detect suspicious activities and reduce security risks associated with the internet.
Except as described above, the information we collect about you will not be disclosed by us to any other party without your prior consent.
Retention, Access, Correction, Erasure
We will only keep your personal data for as long as we are required to do so under applicable law and as otherwise needed to fulfil the purposes set out above. Your personal data will be kept confidential and we will take all reasonable measures to ensure that your personal data is kept secure against unauthorised access, loss, disclosure and destruction.
Depending on the jurisdiction you are in, you have the right to:
- check whether we hold your personal data;
- request access to and/or correct any data relating to you;
- ascertain our policies and practices in relation to personal data and to be informed of the kinds of personal data held by us; and
- object to the use of your personal data for direct marketing purposes and we shall not use your personal data for direct marketing purposes after you communicate your objection to us.
If permitted by law, we may charge a reasonable fee for the process of any data request. In order to deal with any such request, we may require evidence from you that you are the individual in respect of whom the request is made or a person permitted to make the request on that individual's behalf.
Invesco will cease to use your personal data for client servicing and direct marketing purposes if you request us to do so and accordingly your personal data will be erased or destroyed.
Please direct your request to one of the Data Protection Officers whose details are listed below.
Hong Kong SAR Data Protection Officer
Invesco Hong Kong Limited
45/F, Jardine House,
1 Connaught Place, Central
Hong Kong
People’s Republic of China
People’s Republic of China Data Protection Officer
c/o Chief Compliance Officer
Unit #032, 5/F Hang Seng Bank Tower
1000 Lujiazui Ring Road
Pudong New Area
Shanghai 200120
People’s Republic of China
Taiwan Data Protection Officer
c/o Head of Compliance, Taiwan
22F, No.1, Songzhi Road
Taipei 11047
Taiwan (0800-045-066)
Singapore Data Protection Officer
c/o Compliance, Singapore
Invesco Asset Management Singapore Ltd
9 Raffles Place
#18-01 Republic Plaza
Singapore 0148619
Japan Data Protection Officer
c/o Head of Compliance, Japan
Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited
Roppongi Hills Mori Tower 14F
P.O. Box 115,
10-1, Roppongi 6-chome, Minato-ku
Tokyo 106-6114
Japan
Australia Data Protection Officer
c/o Senior Compliance Manager Australia
Invesco Australia Limited
L26 333 Collins Street Melbourne
VIC 3000, Australia
Domestic Agent: Joo, Minhong
Invesco Real Estate Korea
18/F, Seoul Finance Center
136 Sejong-daero
Seoul 04520
South Korea
Phone: +82 2 6330 7304
Nothing in this statement shall limit your rights under the law.
Information about users of this website is not sold to third parties.
Invesco will not be responsible for any abuse of publicly available information.
If you are based in Australia, please refer to the full Privacy Policy that applies to personal data originating from Australia: https://www.invesco.com.au/home/dam/jcr:2cd4d2c7-9409-49ac-9264-7c2e961a57b4/GEN_Invesco_Privacy_Policy.pdf
If you are based in the People’s Republic of China, please refer to the Annex to this Privacy Statement for details of parties that may handle your personal information as are required to be disclosed under applicable laws in the People’s Republic of China.
Copyright and Other Notices
All copyright, patent, intellectual and other property rights in the information contained herein are owned by Invesco. No rights of any kind are licensed or assigned or shall otherwise pass to persons who access this information. Under no circumstances should this information or any part of it be copied, reproduced or redistributed. Invesco or its affiliates and their directors and employees may or may not have a position in or with respect to the securities mentioned.
If you are in any doubt about any of the information contained herein please consult your stockbroker, lawyer, accountant, bank manager or other professional adviser.
Invesco Hong Kong Limited is relying on SEC Order under Section 206A of The Investment Advisers Act of 1940, granting exemptions from specified provisions of the Investment Advisers Act and certain rules thereunder. This exemption is with respect to the filing of Form ADV or delivery of its brochure, summary of material changes, or brochure supplement required by Rule 204-3(b)(2) or (b)(4). Invesco Hong Kong Limited will file the Form ADV and deliver the brochure (or summary of material changes) and brochure supplement required by Rule 204-3(b)(2) and (b)(4) under the Advisers Act, as soon as practicable, but not later than 45 days after the original due date for filing or delivery, as applicable.
Online Security
What we do to keep safe online with Invesco
We are continually reviewing and upgrading our security measures so that you can have confidence in our online services. We have invested in a number of measures that help protect you online, for example: secure encryption and validation.
Our website uses encryption technology, indicated by the padlock symbol at the top (or bottom) of your screen when accessing the data on the site.
To validate a site, you can:
1. Click the Padlock: View certificate details, such as who issued it and to whom.
2. URL Check: Ensure you’re on the correct domain (e.g., https://www.invesco.com, not https://www.1nvesco.com).
3. Also, refer to section: “Where to Find More Information and Guidance on Online Security” on this site to learn about the latest online security threat landscape and tips.
Seven tips to help you stay safe online
Whilst we do all we can to make our online service secure, there's also a lot you can do to help protect yourself.
1. Safeguard your PC, mobile device and personal data
Ensuring that your PC is well protected is a critical step in protecting your personal details. Ensure you have a firewall, anti-virus and anti-spyware software installed on your computer and that this is kept up-to-date.
2. Don't write down passwords
Never divulge your username or password to anyone and avoid writing them down. Consider using one of the many reliable and secured password vaults available on the Internet to store your passwords, but read reviews and get recommendations first.
3. Change your password regularly
Regularly changing your password can be one of the best defences against someone else accessing your account. Use a different password for every online account.
4. Treat unexpected calls and messages with caution
Never respond to unsolicited unexpected calls and messages requesting your security details. We will never ask for your security details via emails, SMS, notification prompts. See "How to spot suspicious emails, SMS, chat messages, notification prompts".
5. Don't send your personal information by email
Email is inherently not a secure method of communication. You should never send any personal or account information this way.
6. Use secure networks
If you connect to the Internet via a wireless network make sure it's a secured Wi-Fi network (tip - look out for the padlock icon in your browser). If you use a Wi-Fi network that is not secure, be careful about accessing websites that require you to log in with your personal details, or viewing any sites that may show your personal information. No matter how good your anti-virus software and other methods of protection are, if the network is not secure it is open to others to access too. It is therefore possible for your information to be fraudulently obtained.
7. Check for any unusual account activities and Keep Up to date
Regularly check for your account position and if you find unusual activities in relation to your account, please contact us immediately.
Checking this site and others, regularly, will help keep you up to date with online security and financial crime related matters. See Where to Find More Information and Guidance on Online Security.
How to spot suspicious emails, SMS, chat messages, notification prompts
No reputable company will ever ask you to share and confirm personal or account details (such as passwords) by sending you a message. If you ever receive a message, appearing to be from Invesco, asking you to do so, please contact us immediately.
It can be incredibly difficult to spot a fraudulent message. If you are ever in any doubt as to the authenticity of a message (in any digital forms, e.g. emails, SMS, chat messages, notification prompts, etc.) from Invesco, please call us at (852) 3191 8282 first, before responding to any links in the message.
Do not share sensitive personal details, account information, login credentials, One-Time-Password (OTP), or perform transactions as requested. Avoid clicking on embedded links in suspicious messages (in SMS, Emails, Chat messages and notifications).
If you suspect any information leakage from a bogus call or fraudulent message (e.g. Phishing, SMS, chat messages) claiming to be from Invesco, please contact us and report promptly any unauthorised financial transactions to the police. We would request that you forward any information claiming to be from Invesco, such as emails, website addresses (URLs), or screenshots of messages (SMS, chat messages) you received. You will receive an automated response from us, once we have received your email.
Common identifiers of suspicious messages
Fraudulent messages
Fraudulent messages (e.g. Phishing emails, SMS, chat messages) will copy logos and styles in an attempt to appear genuine. The message may urge you to click on an embedded link within it which will then direct you to a 'spoof' website that looks like a genuine web page. The website may ask you to enter security details such as account numbers, usernames and passwords. By doing so you may give the fraudsters access to your accounts. If you log in to a website that lacks a padlock symbol in the browser's address bar, indicating it may not be secure, be cautious. Verify the website's authenticity by checking the digital certificate details from Invesco.
Never click on links or attachments on suspicious email, SMS, chat messages, websites and/or social media. Never enter your sensitive personal information, account details, credentials or passwords on suspicious websites, SMS or other messaging platforms.
False sense of urgency
Most phishing messages try to deceive you with the threat that your account will be closed or somehow incapacitated if it's not updated right away. A message that urgently requests you to supply sensitive personal information may be fraudulent. Don't be pressurized. If you are unsure make enquiries before taking any action.
Fake links
Many phishing emails, SMS, notification prompts, etc. include website links that look authentic but instead direct you to a fraudulent website that may or may not have a website address different from the link originally displayed. Always check where a link is going before you click by moving your mouse over the link in the text message. Beware if this is different from what is displayed in the text of the link in it. If it looks suspicious, don't click it.
Attachments
Similar to fake links, attachments can be used in phishing messages and are dangerous. Never click on an attachment from an unknown source. It could cause you to download spyware or a virus. Invesco will never send a message to you with an unsolicited attachment or a software update to install on your computer.
Protect Yourself from Online Scammers:
Invesco will never ask you to share your login credentials or one-time passwords via hyperlinks. Stay alert and protect your information, including account login information (PIN, passwords, or codes).
Do not disclose your information to any unverified websites, mobile applications, social media platforms, or any forms of digital platforms, even if they look genuine. Make sure to verify official sources first and use authorized secure methods to protect your information assets.
Watch out for impersonation scams from fake authority figures. Do not share your information. Unexpected calls and messages (e.g. emails, SMS, chat messages, notification prompts, etc.) could be from scammers pretending to be from Invesco or organizations you are familiar with. Always check official channels first.
Invesco's email policy
Exchanging information via email is not a secure method of communication. For this reason, Invesco will apply proper protection mechanism in our email, so as to protect any account specific or personal data in our emails to you. And we won't act upon instructions, received by email, to change your personal details.
Be suspicious if you receive an email asking you to click on a link to update your details. Do not click on the link.
Invesco will never ask you to send any account specific information by email. If you are in any doubt as to whether the email is from Invesco, please call us on (852) 3191 8282.
Where to Find More Information and Guidance on Online Security
More help and support on cybersecurity and technology crime issues can be found on the following external websites. For additional online security tips and insights into the latest cybersecurity threat landscape, you can refer to reputable resources, including but not limited to examples from our Asia Pacific Headquarters in Hong Kong SAR, China. It's important to find trusted online security guidance from sources you can rely on in your location.
Hong Kong S.A.R., China
The Cyber Security Information Portal (CSIP)
CSIP is a unique resource providing practical advice and step-by-step guidelines for general users, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and schools to conduct health check on computers, mobile devices and websites as well as to learn tips and technique to guard against cyber-attacks. CSIP also keeps you up to date with highlights of public events, expert advices and stories contributed by professional organisations. This site is supported by the Digital Policy Office, the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China.
Digital Policy Office - Cyber Security Information Portal
InfoSec Website
InfoSec Website is established to serve as an one-stop portal for the general public to effectively access information and resources on information security as well as measures and best practices for prevention of cybercrimes. In InfoSec website, you will find useful information and resources on information security, such as the latest security news and events, information security technical papers and reports, recent phishing attacks, the latest virus alerts and other related information. This site is supported by the Digital Policy Office, the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China.
Digital Policy Office – InfoSec website
Technology Crime
The Hong Kong Police Force, Cyber Security and Technology Crime Bureau (CSTCB) –is responsible for handling cyber security issues and carrying out technology crime investigations, computer forensic examinations and prevention of technology crime. The CSTCB web page can help you learn more about information on technology crime. It is where you should report fraud if you have been scammed, defrauded or experienced cyber-crime.
Hong Kong Police Force - CSTCB website
Hong Kong Police Force, Anti-Deception Coordination Centre (ADCC):
The ADCC offers support and information to help the public avoid deception and fraud. This site provides information on the Anti-Deception Coordination Centre's efforts to combat fraud.
Hong Kong Police Force - ADCC website
Investor and Financial Education Council (IFEC):
The Investor and Financial Education Council (IFEC) is a public organisation and a subsidiary of the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), dedicated to improving investor and financial education in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR). The IFEC is supported by the four financial regulators, namely the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, Insurance Authority, Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority and SFC, as well as the Education Bureau. IFEC promotes financial literacy, and provides educational resources on anti-scamming skills for investors.
SFC’s Alert List:
The Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (SFC) alert list website includes unlicensed companies that may be operating in Hong Kong, suspicious investment products, suspicious virtual asset trading platforms, fraudulent regulatory bodies and/or market operators, suspicious investment websites, and fraudulent emails, etc.
HKMA Smart Customer tips:
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) provides guidance on recognizing and avoiding fraudsters who pose as staff from financial institutions or regulators. This site also covers tips on verifying the authenticity of financial institutions.
HKMA Beware of Fraudsters website
CyberDefender.hk and Scameter / Scameter+ :
CyberDefender.hk provides resources and tools to help users protect themselves from cyber threats and scams. Scameter is a tool by CyberDefender to evaluate the fraud risk of suspicious SMS, emails, or calls. Scameter+ mobile application and its real-time alert features. As per regulatory guidelines in Hong Kong, it is encouraged to use these tools to better assess any suspicious messages you receive and both tools supported by Hong Kong Policy Force – CSTCB.
CyberDefender website and Scameter website
Australia
Cyber.gov.au Resources Library: Provides guides, videos, posters, and quizzes for individuals, families, and small businesses to learn about cyber security and protect themselves online. This site is managed by the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) under the Australian Government.
URL: https://www.cyber.gov.au/resources-library
Act Now. Stay Secure Campaign: Offers publicly available resources to help Australians protect themselves online, supported by the Australian Government.
URL: What are you risking online? | Act Now. Stay Secure.
Japan
Information Security Awareness and Promotion Initiatives by IPA: Offers booklets, videos, seminars, and educational events to raise awareness of information security. This initiative is supported by the Information-technology Promotion Agency (IPA), Japan.
URL: https://www.ipa.go.jp/security
National Center of Incident Readiness and Strategy for Cybersecurity (NISC): Provides alerts and advice for governmental entities on cybersecurity, coordinated by the Japanese government.
Mainland China
Nationwide Cybersecurity Awareness Campaign: Aims to help people enhance cybersecurity awareness and learn to prevent online attacks. This campaign is organized by the Cyberspace Administration of China and other government departments.
Singapore
Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) Public Outreach: Provides practical tips and downloadable resources on how to protect yourself online. This initiative is supported by the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA).
URL: https://www.csa.gov.sg/gosafeonline
South Korea
National Cybersecurity Strategy: Developed by the South Korean government to strengthen partnerships and expand investment opportunities in cybersecurity.
Taiwan
Financial Cyber Security Action Plan 2.0 has introduced a “Money Wise – Anit-fraud Zone
by FSC: Strengthens the education of cyber defense for the financial investors, provides alerts and advice on information security. This site is released by the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC), Taiwan.
URL: https://moneywise.fsc.gov.tw/home.jsp?id=24&parentpath=0
Disclaimer
While this website provides information on Invesco products, such information should not be regarded as an offer or a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell any of such investments. The information contained in this website is obtained and / or compiled from sources believed to be reliable and current. However, Invesco cannot and does not warrant, guarantee or represent, either expressly or impliedly, the accuracy, validity or completeness of such information. Invesco or its affiliates or any directors or employees of Invesco or its affiliates shall not be liable for (whether in tort or contract or otherwise) any damages arising from any person’s reliance on this information and shall not be liable for any errors or omissions (including but not limited to errors or omissions made by third party sources) in this information. The information provided herein is subject to change without further notice.
The information contained herein does not constitute a distribution, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy or sell any securities in any jurisdiction in which such distribution or offer is not authorized to any person. In particular, the information herein is not for distribution and does not constitute an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy or sell any securities in the United States of America to or for the benefit of United States persons (being residents of the United States of America or partnerships or corporations organized under the laws of the United States of America or any state, territory or possession thereof). This website is not directed to any person in any jurisdiction where (by reason of that person’s nationality, residence or otherwise) the publication or availability of this website is prohibited. It is your responsibility to be aware of and observe all applicable laws and regulations of any relevant jurisdiction in connection with your entrant to this Website.
This website may contain statements that are "forward-looking statements," which are based on certain assumptions of future events. Forward-looking statements are based on information available on the date hereof, and Invesco does not assume any duty to update any forward-looking statement. Actual events may differ from those assumed. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements, including any projected returns, will materialize or that actual market conditions and/or performance results will not be materially different or worse than those presented.
Invesco does not provide legal or tax advice and you are encouraged to consult your own lawyer, accountant or other advisor before making an investment.
Investment involves risks. Past performance is not indicative of future returns. Investors should note that the information provided herein may not have set out all the risks and other significant aspects involved in investing in any Invesco products mentioned herein and should therefore refer to the relevant prospectus for details and are advised to obtain professional advice where appropriate.
The investment decision is yours but you should not invest unless the intermediary who sells this product to you has advised you that this product is suitable for you and has explained why, including how investing in it would be consistent with your investment objectives.
When using an external link, you will be leaving the Invesco website. Any views and opinions expressed subsequently are not those of Invesco.