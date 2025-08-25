Who We Are
Our goal is to deliver an investment experience that helps people get more out of life.
Why should you invest with us?
Invesco was established in 1935 and today operates in more than 25 countries. The firm is currently listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol IVZ.
We understand that investment results matter, but we don’t stop there. Exceeding investors’ expectations is a passion that shapes everything we do. We put this into practice in our day-to-day work with and for our clients.
We manage US$ 2.0 trillion* of assets globally with an on-the-ground presence in more than 20 markets.
A unique blend of people, capabilities and scale
Invesco offers a multi-style, multi-product approach, allowing our clients to choose what they need and to diversify their investments. Investment strategies are tailored to the markets in which we operate, and our investment teams follow systematic, proven investment processes with a strong emphasis on risk control.
Regional Presence: Leading in Asia Pacific
Having been in the region since 1962, Invesco is one of the most experienced investment firms in Asia Pacific.
We have comprehensive geographical coverage with offices in Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan. In addition, Invesco has a presence in China via a joint-venture, Invesco Great Wall.
We have a strong and growing presence with 13 offices across 8 markets in Asia Pacific, including China.
