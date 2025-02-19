Invesco About US Banner

Investing in China

Invesco provides one of the largest and most comprehensive investment platforms in China.

$122.54B OF MANAGED CHINA-RELATED ASSETS (USD)*

*As at March 31, 2025.

25+ YEARS IN CHINA AS A PIONEER

103 ON-THE-GROUND INVESTMENT PROFESSIONALS*

Invesco is one of the most established global asset managers in China, with a comprehensive platform serving investors across public and private markets, both onshore and offshore.

Invesco is a pioneer in China investing. We launched our first Chinese equities fund in 1992 and we were the first American asset manager to launch an onshore China joint venture.

Recognizing the rapid pace of change in both onshore and offshore China markets, we are relentless innovators in developing capabilities and offerings for our clients across asset classes and strategies, including active, factor, quantitative and passive investing. 

We lead the management of our highly regarded China joint venture, Invesco Great Wall Fund Management Company Limited, and work together with our global investment professionals to apply our international best practices around investment philosophy, risk oversight and governance.   

As one of the most established Sino-foreign fund management joint ventures, we employ over 250 full-time local staff in China who offer direct and unique insight to millions of Chinese retail and institutional clients. Our on-the-ground investment team is one of the most stable and experienced in China, with notably strong capabilities in quantitative investing. 

Our clients are connected to Invesco’s global expertise and enjoy a seamless investment experience through innovative and compelling strategies, exceptional client service and integrated reporting. 

Awards and Recognition 2025

Invesco and our funds are consistently recognized in a broad range of industry award programs.  Our awards reflect our commitment to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. 

Hong Kong 2025 Lipper Fund Awards 1
Equity Emerging Markets Global - 5 Years
Equity Global Income - 3 Years
Equity Global Income - 5 Years
Equity Europe Sm&Mid Cap - 3 Years
Equity Europe Sm&Mid Cap - 5 Years
Equity Europe Sm&Mid Cap - 10 Years
Fund Selector Asia Fund Awards 2025 Hong Kong 2
Global Equity – Gold

Onshore presence

Established in 2003, our onshore China joint venture, Invesco Great Wall (IGW) serves domestic retail and institutional clients. IGW is a strong brand in the domestic market, with consistent performance and a broad range of capabilities including fundamental and quantitative equities, fixed income and money market funds distributed through traditional and digital platforms. We offer asset allocation, smart beta, factor investing and solutions capabilities, as well as multi-asset pension products.

Invesco leads the management of IGW and maintains an excellent working relationship with key partner Great Wall Securities, which is majority-owned by China Huaneng Group. 

Separate from IGW, we also operate a wholly foreign-owned private fund manager in Shanghai, as well as onshore China entities that invest in real estate and private market opportunities.

Offshore presence

Our offshore China capabilities are led by our Hong Kong-based investment team.  Invesco Hong Kong (IVZHK) has been an active manager since the 1970s, supporting both domestic and international clients to achieve their investment goals. Our Hong Kong operations serve as the Asia-Pacific headquarters for Invesco with over 250 professionals covering investment, operations, and distribution for Greater China and across the region.

Capabilities

We have a broad range of capabilities for investing in China including equities, fixed income, quantitative strategies, real estate and ETFs.

Equities
  • Our JV follows a research driven discipline for both fundamental and quant China A investing. For fundamental A shares, we take a long-term view.
  • Our Hong Kong team focuses on bottom-up stock selection and all-share China investing and has managed dedicated funds since 1992.
Fixed income
  • Our JV offers CNY-denominated bond and other fixed income strategies, which are based on top-down macroeconomic analysis and bottom-up credit research.
  • Our Hong Kong team invests in both onshore and offshore Chinese bond and thematic opportunities.  We draw on our global platform to find appropriate opportunities in China fixed income, including Belt and Road investments and opportunities arising from China’s net zero journey.
Real Estate
  • We are one of the largest global real estate investors investing in China. Our investment strategies span core, value-added and opportunistic investments across various asset classes. We invest in private real estate directly and via funds through a licensed platform.
ETFs and Indexed Strategies
  • We are one of the world’s largest exchange-traded fund providers and are continually expanding our offerings as China becomes an increasingly significant part of investors’ portfolios and constituent of global indices.

