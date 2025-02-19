Investing in China

Invesco is one of the most established global asset managers in China, with a comprehensive platform serving investors across public and private markets, both onshore and offshore.

Invesco is a pioneer in China investing. We launched our first Chinese equities fund in 1992 and we were the first American asset manager to launch an onshore China joint venture.

Recognizing the rapid pace of change in both onshore and offshore China markets, we are relentless innovators in developing capabilities and offerings for our clients across asset classes and strategies, including active, factor, quantitative and passive investing.

We lead the management of our highly regarded China joint venture, Invesco Great Wall Fund Management Company Limited, and work together with our global investment professionals to apply our international best practices around investment philosophy, risk oversight and governance.

As one of the most established Sino-foreign fund management joint ventures, we employ over 250 full-time local staff in China who offer direct and unique insight to millions of Chinese retail and institutional clients. Our on-the-ground investment team is one of the most stable and experienced in China, with notably strong capabilities in quantitative investing.

Our clients are connected to Invesco’s global expertise and enjoy a seamless investment experience through innovative and compelling strategies, exceptional client service and integrated reporting.